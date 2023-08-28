Farm Online
Wool industry eyes Bangladesh and Vietnam opportunities

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
August 28 2023 - 12:30pm
The Woolmark Company and the Sdwolle Group held a circular knitters tour at the Da Lat Worsted Spinning mill in November.
Plans are afoot to grow opportunities for Australian wool in both Vietnam and Bangladesh, as the industry looks to diversify export markets.

