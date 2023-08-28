Plans are afoot to grow opportunities for Australian wool in both Vietnam and Bangladesh, as the industry looks to diversify export markets.
Australian Wool Innovation and Wool Producers Australia are both looking to build relationships within the two nations,
While Vietnam is an established wool market, Bangladesh represents an opportunity to tap into the nation's rapidly growing textile market, which until now has had limited scope for wool imports.
AWI's regional development manager for emerging markets and India Trudie Friedrich said Vietnam is an established wool market, with more than 70 supply chain partners.
"Vietnam is increasingly becoming a very sought after market for textiles and many brands and retailers are turning to this market as they look to diversify their supply chains," she said.
"We continue to promote Vietnam amongst our supply chain networks as an ideal sourcing hub for wool products.
"We are also seeing a lot of knitwear manufacturers from China moving into Vietnam for lower cost and high quality production.
"Suedwolle in the past 2 years has opened a spinning mill there with a dyehouse to come and this signifies it as an important market for wool."
Early-stage processing remains the missing link in Vietnam, but there are hopes that may change, with WoolProducers Australia this year receiving a 12-month grant via AusHub Vietnam which has allowed the appointment of an in-country wool industry representative, Kelvin Le.
Mr Le's role is to identify pathways to expand trade opportunities for Australian wool to Vietnam.
Vietnam was identified as a country worthy of further assessment for the establishment of early-stage wool processing in a report looking at potential for domestic and diversified wool processing, commissioned by WoolProducers Australia and conducted by Deloitte Access Economics.
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the report finding, combined with the outlook for economic growth in Vietnam, particularly within their textile sector, presents an ideal opportunity for both countries.
"Vietnam has strong economic growth prospects with a forecast seven per cent growth in GDP in the coming year," she said.
"Complementing the growing textile sector within Vietnam, imports of carded or combed wool have been growing in recent years."
Meanwhile Bangladesh's high capacity for knitwear offers opportunities to increase the use of wool through blends in their production, Ms Friedrich said.
"There is also the opportunity to help with technical transfer for spinners there to work with wool as the country produces a lot of cotton yarns," she said.
"Bangladesh is a rapidly growing textile market and although mainly a fast fashion manufacturer there is want to shift away from this sort of production by suppliers and offer higher value product, a positive for wool.
"Bangladesh currently has a low intake of wool use, but we believe this will change as diversification of supply chains becomes more important.
"We are working with suppliers there to support them with technical transfer as well as planning a Wool Day Seminar to increase awareness and generate leads for more technical transfer."
Bangladesh, which is home to 433 spinners and 827 textile mills, was also identified as a country Australia could work with to expand wool processing opportunities in the Deloitte report.
In that report Bangladesh was assessed as having significant potential due largely to expected strong growth in textile manufacturing, as well as limited risk exposure.
WoolProducers Australia recently attended the Bangladesh Apparel Summit, held in Melbourne in July by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association.
The summit focused on trade between the two nations and environmental, social, and governance collaborations within fashion.
Ms Hall said there was currently limited demand for scoured wool in Bangladesh and no history of greasy imports, but it was worth building the relationship.
"The growth and modernisation of the Bangladesh textile industry in the last ten years is extremely impressive, however at this stage wool is barely a consideration given the heavy focus on cotton and synthetics," she said.
The ready-made garment industry makes up 84pc of Bangladesh's total export earning, with 54 out of the top 100 garment factories located in the South Asian nation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.