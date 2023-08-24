Farm Online
Processor penalty sparks skin quality conversation

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
August 25 2023 - 8:00am
Wool growers can maximise skin value with a plain, supple skin. Image: Jim Gordon

A new processor penalty being introduced by Thomas Foods International for no value sheep and lamb skins has put the spotlight on the importance of maximising skin quality, according to some Merino producers.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer

