Mum's roast before chops - the 'true story' of MLA's lamb advertisements

Creating national and even global conversations about cultural differences is a key part of the annual lamb advertisement released by Meat and Livestock Australia each January for the past 20 years.
Initially an advert specifically created for Australia Day, more than a decade ago it was re-shaped as a summer advertising campaign.
A key part of the campaign has been the base concept of 'Brand Australia', launched by MLA in 2014 to promote red meat as enjoyable to eat and bringing people together.
But MLA's mission to promote lamb and increase public interest in and therefore sales of lamb, wasn't always about summer nor Australia Day.
The premise that preceded it, and continues to this day, is 'You never lamb alone'.
It began in 1989 when actor Naomi Watts famously gave up a date with someone called Tom Cruise for her mum's lamb roast.
It was the beginning of an integrated campaign promoting lamb across the seasons.
Sam Kekovich joined the campaign in 2005, with an angry tirade about a scourge of 'un-Australian-isms' and encouraged people to leave Australia if they didn't want to conform with a list of biases.
The advert ended with the tagline 'We love our lamb'.
The format was repeated annually and in 2007 the angry-man tirade with his list of biases was integrated with cameo inserts of ordinary Australians.
By 2010, Mr Kekovich's angry-man character was at the United Nations listing a tirade of un-Australian-isms, encouraging the rest of the world to be like Australians and selling the idea of cooking lamb on the 'grill'.
Music was introduced to sell summer barbecued lamb in 2012, when Melissa Tkautz as Barbie sang a duet with Mr Kekovich supported by Justice Crew.
Then in an Australia Day specific lamb advert, the final seconds of Mr Kekovich's un-Australian tirade segued into a 'Barbie girl' music video.
MLA's "Lambassador" Mr Kekovich's starring role has been muted in succeeding years, and he has been joined by Richie Benaud and Lee Lin Chin as Lambassadors.
Relaunching the concept of mum's lamb roast in a new MLA advert in 2014, The Monkeys executive creative director, Scott Nowell, said: "You never lamb alone. That's the rule."
That advert was launched on AFL grand final day in 2014, and used the Pied Piper story and music, with a host of people following 'mum' as she walked through her neighbourhood with a lamb roast.
Michael Edmonds, then MLA general manager global marketing, said: "Spring is a time when Australians cast aside their winter clothes and venture back out into the sunshine.
"They love to get together and when lamb is on the menu, people appear out of the woodwork."
MLA has partnered with Australian Cricket, the Australian Open, Triple M and 7 Sunrise to drive attention to the television launch of its summer campaign advertisement.
Cameo role characters have included Cathy Freeman, Wendell Sailor, Adam Gilchrist, Poh Ling Yeow, Justice Crew, Stephen Moore, George Calombaris, Greg Inglis and Richard Wilkins.
Brad Pfeffer, MLA group manager corporate affairs and media, said the adverts were now about promoting lamb consumption across the season rather than specifically Australia Day.
The adverts complement other seasonal lamb advertising, he said.
The lamb adverts are specifically about uniting Australians by reminding us of our differences, how great Australia is, and that lamb is best when it's shared.
Sometimes the advert has been wildly successful in generating discussion and promoting lamb sales, and sometimes the social licence to promote this concept has seen the advert cancelled.
There were more than 400,000 online views within two days of the early January release of the summer 2016 advert.
This one starred Lee Lin Chin and included heavily armed teams of commandoes breaking down doors to bring Australians home for a barbecue and using flame-throwers to intimidate vegans.
After its release online, overnight the Advertising Standards Board received 240 complaints about the perceived level of violence and offense in the advert.
In six months, the online video was watched more than 5.5 million times and through 1310 pieces of media coverage it reached a global audience of 423 million people.
MLA reported a 34.4 per cent increase in lamb sales leading up to January 26 and a 39.5pc sales lift in the week of Australia Day.
This campaign advert received TV Ad of the Year at the annual Mumbrella Awards and the MLA Marketing team was shortlisted for Australia's Marketing team of the Year, for its body of work marketing beef and lamb over 2015/16.
The advert was also parodied by an animal rights organisation, which cut and spliced seven seconds and combined it with images from a slaughterhouse.
Having pivoted the audience for the Australia Day adverts into a replacement summer campaign, MLA has funded seasonal campaigns for lamb.
The 2017 summer lamb campaign was placed within colonisation and promoted a multicultural Australia, but it was the following spring campaign that has been the most controversial.
The 2017 spring lamb advert featured a variety of religious figures sharing a lamb meal, hosted by a woman who said she had no religion.
This advert attracted more than 11,000,000 views and 536 pieces of media coverage, including front page of The India Times.
Initially approved by Australia's Advertising Standards Board, the advert was cancelled.
The 2018 advert also generated a large number of complaints themed around homophobia, bigotry and intolerance.
The advert conceptualised a West Side Story theme to bring together two differing political groups over a barbecued lamb cutlet.
By 2019, lamb had become the "smell of unity" and New Zealand was Australia's saviour.
In recent years, MLA's summer lamb advert has been parodied by American podcasters, partly because of our lingo, partly because of our accent, and partly because of the story concepts.
The concept of being un-Australian seems to confuse them.
The theme un-Australian was central to this year's summer lamb campaign, which is the most watched MLA advert.
MLA data identified lamb sales at the retail level grew by 7.9pc during the promotion period.
Graeme Yardy, MLA's domestic meat manager, said the advertisements remind the world that our differences, along with lamb, unites us.
"The campaigns are topical, tongue-in-cheek and positions lamb as the meat of choice to unite us," he said.
"A partnership with Betoota helps keep the un-Australian theme going."
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
