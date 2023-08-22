Farm Online
Home/Beef
Free

Northern beef research update in Darwin kicks off

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat & Livestock Australia's Sally Leigo and Margaret Jewell, with Jo Rodney, CQUniversity.
Meat & Livestock Australia's Sally Leigo and Margaret Jewell, with Jo Rodney, CQUniversity.

Some of the country's biggest names in beef research, production, extension, sales and consumption have converged on Darwin this week, with everything from methane to pasture quality, genomics and tick resistance under the spotlight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.