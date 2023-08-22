Some of the country's biggest names in beef research, production, extension, sales and consumption have converged on Darwin this week, with everything from methane to pasture quality, genomics and tick resistance under the spotlight.
The 2023 Northern Beef Research Update Conference kicked off with drinks and hors d'oeuvres by the waterfront on Tuesday evening, August 22. The event has attracted hundreds of delegates.
Headline acts on the speaker registry include sensory scientist and flavour chemist associate professor Heather Smyth from the University of Queensland's Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, who will present an innovation for advancing the sensory quality of Australian beef.
Dr David Riley, Professor of Animal Breeding and Genomics in the Department of Animal Science and a member of the Faculty of Genetics at Texas A&M University will also appear, alongside Dr Derek Bailey, a Professor of Range Science at New Mexico State University.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.