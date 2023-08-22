A short guide to fuel storage tanks for farms

Having a safe and efficient on-site fuel storage system for farm machinery can significantly contribute to productivity. Picture Shutterstock

Fuel storage tanks play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless operation of farms. Given the heavy reliance of agriculture on powered machinery, having a safe and efficient on-site fuel storage system can significantly contribute to productivity and overall success.

This guide aims to provide readers with essential insights about fuel storage tanks, their various types, safety considerations, and appropriate maintenance practices.

Understanding the need for fuel storage tanks in farms

Fuel powers a multitude of farming operations, from running tractors to powering irrigation equipment. Having on-site farm diesel tanks can help farmers save time and money by avoiding frequent off-site refuelling. It assures a constant supply of fuel, even during peak seasons when demand might surpass supply.

Moreover, on-site fuel storage offers substantial economic benefits. By purchasing fuel in bulk when prices are low, farmers can hedge against future price increases, thus managing operating costs more effectively. It also eliminates the need for frequent trips to purchase fuel, allowing farmers to enjoy savings and focus more on core farming activities.

In essence, a well-managed fuel storage system can be a strategic asset for farms, enhancing efficiency and productivity while contributing to economic stability.

Types of fuel storage tanks for farms

Fuel storage tanks are available in various types, each boasting unique features and benefits. The choice of the tank depends on several factors, such as farm size, fuel usage volume, budget considerations, and compliance with local environmental and safety regulations.

Whether you're striving for sustainable farming or have specific requirements, here are the most commonly used types of fuel storage tanks to consider:

Above-ground tanks

Often used on farms for their cost-effectiveness and ease of installation, these tanks sit above ground, simplifying inspection and maintenance. They range in size from smaller tanks holding a few hundred gallons to larger ones that can store thousands of gallons.

However, above-ground tanks are more susceptible to environmental factors like wind, rain, and temperature fluctuations. They also need protective barriers against potential impacts such as vehicle collisions.

Underground tanks

Unlike above-ground tanks, underground tanks are installed beneath the ground, offering protection against environmental damage and reducing the risk of accidental impacts. These are often used when there's a need to store large volumes of fuel without disrupting the landscape aesthetics.

Unfortunately, installing underground tanks can be complex and expensive. They also pose challenges for routine inspection and maintenance due to their hidden nature. Plus, they require special leak detection systems to maintain their integrity.

Portable tanks

For farmers seeking flexibility in their fuel storage, portable tanks can be an ideal option. Designed for easy transport, these smaller tanks are perfect for moving fuel to remote parts of the farm or between different sites. Although their portability makes them convenient, they have lesser storage capacity than stationary tanks.

Double-walled tanks

Double-walled tanks offer an added layer of protection against leaks. If the inner tank fails, the outer shell contains the fuel, preventing spills. These tanks can be used in both above-ground and underground installations.

As new materials and technologies become available, you can expect to see continued innovation in fuel storage tank design. Farmers should focus on understanding their unique fuel storage needs. They should choose a tank type that satisfies those needs, while complying with safety and environmental regulations. This is key, regardless of future trends in agriculture.

Safety considerations for fuel storage tanks

When it comes to storing fuel on farms, safety is of utmost importance. Improper handling or storage can result in hazardous situations like leaks, spills, or fires. Adherence to safety regulations and standards set by regulatory bodies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and local government authorities is vital.

Key safety measures include:

Regular inspections: Essential for early detection of leaks or damages, this involves checking for signs of rust or corrosion, ensuring all connections are secure, and verifying that the tank operates within its designated pressure levels.

Proper signage: Clear, visible signs indicating the type and nature of the stored fuel are crucial in emergencies. The signage should provide information like the type of fuel, its potential hazards, and the steps to take during an accident.

Safe distance: Fuel storage tanks should be positioned at a safe distance from buildings, heat sources, or places where people gather. Local regulations often provide guidance on safe distances.

Fire safety: Farms should have fire extinguishers suitable for petroleum fires located near the tank site.

Security measures: Measures to prevent unauthorised access to fuel tanks, such as fencing, locks, or security cameras, should be in place.

By addressing these safety considerations, farmers can mitigate the risk of accidents and ensure a safe working environment.



Proper installation and maintenance of fuel storage tanks

The installation of a fuel storage tank involves selecting an appropriate location, site preparation, and setting up the tank and its connections. Although farmers can perform some of these tasks, professional installation is often advised to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

Regular maintenance includes checking for rust, cleaning out sediment, and inspecting valves and connections. Scheduled professional inspections can help identify potential issues before they become serious problems.

