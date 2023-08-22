Farm Online
Hundreds of Victorian farmers will be finally told whether they are on the power line route

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:25am, first published 8:00am
Hot on the heels of an angry protest in Melbourne last week, farmers and landholders will be told from this week if they are in the path of the power line project. Picture: Holly McGuinness
Hundreds of Victorian farmers and landholders will be told this week if they are located on the proposed path of a controversial high voltage power line.

