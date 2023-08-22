What to consider when buying a compact tractor

A compact tractor is a total pro at farm chores, tackling everything from ploughing and tilling to mowing and transporting goods. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Green fields might stretch to the horizon, and life on your farm might move more leisurely. The challenge is keeping things under control while still getting work done. This is where the compact tractor comes in with a clever solution.



Traditional farming tools appear cumbersome and overwhelming. Full-sized tractors seem too massive and intrusive for a peaceful farm. Compact tractors, on the other hand, are versatile workhorses that you can customise to your farming requirements. Their size allows them to navigate narrow spaces easily, something that full-sized tractors can only aspire to do.

But don't judge this little beast by its size because it's got some serious power to make epic moves. The compact tractor has impressive capabilities and can handle various tasks. It's a total pro at farm chores, tackling everything from ploughing and tilling to mowing and transporting goods.

With the compact tractor's unassuming appearance, you'd never guess its sheer power. You can use it for landscaping, property maintenance, and snow removal during the winter. With the appropriate attachments, this machine can become a multitasking marvel, proving that size isn't everything.

Here are some of the factors to consider when buying a compact tractor:

1 Purpose and use

The primary purpose and intended use should be the first consideration when purchasing a compact tractor. Consider the tasks you would like to accomplish using the tractor. For example, if you need a tractor to mow large fields, you may need a different machine.

But if you intend to use your tractor primarily for mowing, a compact tractor with a mid-mount mower would be ideal. On the other hand, you can search for more suitable options if you plan to use the tractor for various tasks like gardening, ploughing, or snow removal. Considering models with a three-point hitch option or power take-off (PTO) capabilities might be beneficial.

2 Horsepower

Horsepower is a critical component because it determines the tractor's capability. One can measure the tractor's capacity in horsepower (HP), and compact tractors typically range from 15 to 60 HP.

A tractor with more horsepower can handle heavier workloads. However, more power often means a larger, heavier tractor. This option may not be appropriate if you have limited space or delicate terrain.

Compact tractors are typically smaller than full-size agricultural tractors, making them ideal for humble farms and homesteads. However, it helps to consider the size of outbuildings or gates the tractor will need to access.

3 Transmission

There are various types of compact tractor transmissions, including gear, hydrostatic, and continuously variable transmission (CVT). Each has advantages and disadvantages.

Gear transmissions are less expensive in general, but they require manual shifting. Compact tractors with gear transmissions may not be the best option if you're not comfortable shifting gears or if your job requires stop-and-start motions.

Hydrostatic transmissions provide smooth and simple operation using a foot pedal. They're better suited to tasks requiring frequent speed changes. Plus, they're typically more expensive than gear models.

CVT transmissions offer the most comfortable ride and excellent performance efficiency, albeit at a higher cost. They can smoothly transition through an infinite number of effective gear ratios.

The compact tractor is a true gem in farming equipment, providing a unique combination of convenience, power, and adaptability.

4 Attachments

Another significant consideration is the availability and integration of attachments. Most compact tractors are compatible with various attachments. These include front-end loaders, backhoes, mowers, and snow blowers.

When choosing the right attachments, you must consider the tasks you need your tractor for. Some models may have attachments that are more readily available or simple to use for specific tasks. Remember to budget for the potential costs of necessary attachments, as these can add to the overall cost.

5 After-sales support

A dependable compact tractor should last many years; a good relationship with a reliable dealer can be priceless. A good dealer will help you choose the right tractor and provide ongoing service and maintenance. Meanwhile, a reputable manufacturer typically provides a comprehensive warranty and readily available parts for repair and maintenance.

Buying a compact tractor is a significant investment requiring careful evaluation. Understanding these critical factors can help you find a tractor that meets your needs while ensuring a long and productive lifespan.

6 Safety features

Safety features should include user-friendly controls, comfortable seating, and good visibility. For example, if you own a landscaping company and spend six to eight hours a day on a tractor, an ergonomic seat design and layout can help prevent fatigue. Rollover protection structures (ROPS) are critical safety features, especially in hilly terrain where tipping is more likely.

7 Budget

Considering the budget is crucial. A less expensive model may appear appealing but lacks the necessary power or dependability. For example, a low-cost tractor may not have enough horsepower to pull a loaded trailer up a steep hill.

Meanwhile, popular and dependable brands may offer better resale value when you upgrade or sell your tractor, making them a better long-term investment.

Conclusion