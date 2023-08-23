Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Victoria left out of Murray Darling Basin Plan new deal over water buyback opposition

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Water Minister Harriet Shing and federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek.
Victorian Water Minister Harriet Shing and federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek.

Victoria was left out of the new Murray-Darling Basin Plan agreement because it refuses to back down from its opposition to water buybacks, insiders claim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.