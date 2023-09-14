Australian goatmeat exports way up as China demand surges

Australia has this year exported its highest amount of goat meat in nine years, as national goat production and slaughter figures soar.
MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said in the year-to-August, Australia has exported 20,621 tonnes of goatmeat, 42 per cent more than 2022 and the highest since 2014.
"The United States remains Australia's largest goatmeat market, with exports easing 3.5 per cent from year ago levels to 8222 tonnes for the year so far," he said.
"Like in Australia, goatmeat is something of a niche protein, with consumers usually either likely to have a cultural affinity to goatmeat or be big meat eaters who are looking for new experiences.
"Most of the increase in exports has gone to China, which is now Australia's second largest goatmeat market after only importing 290 tonnes in 2022."
Mr Jackson said more favourable pricing was the main factor driving the booming exports, supported by the ending of tariffs at the start of the year under the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, alongside trade development efforts in-market and increasing awareness among importers of the quality of Australian goatmeat.
Depressed prices remain a challenge for goat producers, with over the hooks prices for goats down from around $9 a kilogram last year, to less than $3 a kg now.
Recent Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed 8909 tonnes of goat meat were produced this quarter, an uplift of 75 per cent and the highest level in more than six years.
Western Meat Exporters in Charleville, Qld, has been increasing its throughput in response to increased goat production, currently processing 15,000 to 16,000 animals a week with plans to grow that to 20,000.
Western Meat Exporters managing director Campbell McPhee said the abattoir would look to increase production even further as more staff become available.
"It's certainly been a very positive recovery from the years that we've gone through before production returning to normal heights and remaining there," he said.
"We're probably putting 3000 plus animals a day and we're working every second Saturday.
"With the high numbers we've got available to us we'll probably continue to go right through into Christmas."
Mr McPhee said the current affordability of goatmeat meant new customers had come forward and exports were going really well.
"We haven't been able to process these numbers before because the numbers haven't been there to process... now the numbers have bounced back and we're getting throughput back to where it was in the 2016 to 2018 period," he said.
Historically, only about 9pc of Australian goatmeat is consumed domestically, but MLA's category and market insights manager for Australia and North America Amy Chow said as Australia becomes more culturally diverse, it was driving different preferences.
Ms Chow said the top countries of birth according to the 2021 census, excluding Australia, were the UK, India, China, New Zealand and the Philippines.
"In three of these five countries of birth goat meat is consumed in cultural dishes such as goat curries, goat biryani, goat hot pot and goat stews," she said.
"While goatmeat consumption remains stable throughout the year, purchase increases can be seen coinciding with the major Islamic celebration of Ramadan where goat is a popular protein."
Figures show that goat is not a primary source of protein for most domestic consumers with an average of 3pc of shoppers purchasing it in the past seven days and that those that consume goat skew towards families and under 35s with no children.
MLA corporate butcher Doug Piper said with the majority of goatmeat heading into export markets, there was very little left for the domestic market.
"Some butchers who sell goatmeat regularly can only get a limited supply and it is not consistently available," he said.
"Most of the goatmeat found in butchers are in areas where goat is popular, usually in ethnic communities, as well as where goat is farmed.
"Goat is generally sold as bone in diced for wet dishes, while some butchers will keep the legs for roasting."
