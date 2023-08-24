Farm Online
Somerset region's Tara Lodge well located to major amenities

August 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Queensland Somerset region property Tara Lodge spans a spectacular 30 hectares (74 acres) just 10 minutes from major amenities.

