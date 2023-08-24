Queensland Somerset region property Tara Lodge spans a spectacular 30 hectares (74 acres) just 10 minutes from major amenities.
Located on Glamorgan Vale Road at Wanora, the property features a beautifully renovated family home supported by excellent farm infrastructure.
The five bedroom, two bathroom homestead offers generous living and meals spaces, a separate media room and a dedicated home office, with high ceilings, a brick fireplace and feature timberwork throughout.
The kitchen has plenty of preparation space, a central island and a breakfast bar, with stone finishes and stainless-steel appliances.
There is also a wrap-around verandah, covered entertaining area and a resort-style swimming pool.
Other infrastructure includes a five-bay garage, sheds, a horse training track, stables, yards, silos and rainwater tanks.
Tara Lodge is very well located, with both the Brassall Shopping Centre and Riverlink Shopping Centre only about 10 minutes drive away.
Nearby schools include Glamorgan Vale State School, West Moreton Anglican College and Ipswich Grammar.
Ipswich Station is about a 16 minute drive from the property, with the Brisbane CBD easily accessible on a 46 minutes train ride.
Contact Phillip Harrigan, 0400 043 426, Harrigan Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.