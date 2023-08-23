Agents seem unsure whether to promote this Port Broughton farm for its lifestyle appeal on the coast or for its worth as a cropping enterprise.
So why not do both?
The 297 hectare (734 acre) block in the upper Yorke Peninsula gives the farmer plenty to work with.
Its coastal location, the four titles and the existing three-bedroom home provide the appeal for the lifestyle opportunities.
Between Munderoo Bay and Spencer Gulf, the farm is about five minutes travel time away from Port Broughton.
"Early risers can capture the sunrise over Port Broughton and later in the day enjoy the exquisite sunsets over the gulf" agents gush.
The farm's western boundary extends through a 30 acre conservation zone allowing direct access to the beach.
Port Broughton is about 170km north-west of Adelaide and 60km south of Port Pirie, with a population of about 1100 people which can swell by thousands more holiday-makers in the summer.
A railway line once ran between Port Broughton's jetty and nearby Mundoora to transport wheat and barleyto be shipped overseas.
Agents say the sandy loam rises provide many choices for another home site across the farm.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire this premium scalable property so close to the tourist hub of Port Broughton with the bonus of outstanding vistas and pristine waters adjacent."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
