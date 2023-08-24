Farm Online
Home/News

Gas industry has too much influence in Australian politics

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator David Pocock says the gas industry has too much power in Australia politics.
Senator David Pocock says the gas industry has too much power in Australia politics.

Senator David Pocock is concerned and embarrassed by the major parties promoting gas "like they're fossil fuel lobbyists".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.