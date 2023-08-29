Well presented 3893 hectares (9620 acres) Queensland Central Highlands mixed farming aggregation Glendarriwell is to be sold through a tender process.
Located 42km south west of Emerald, the property comprises of open, black soil downs, mountain coolabah woodland, and cleared brigalow scrub country.
Glendarriwell is located south of the Capricorn Highway, 34km west of Emerald and 16km south west of Anakie, close to Fairbairn Dam.
There is 1922ha (4749 acres) of mostly contoured cultivation in three paddocks.
The balance is 1971ha (4870 acres) of mixed brigalow grazing country divided into nine paddocks.
Pastures include buffel, Mitchell, Flinders, black spear and kangaroo grasses as well as seca stylo.
Water is supplied from five equipped bores and a dam, that service eight tanks and seven troughs.
Improvements include a machinery shed, cotton seed shed with a 250 square metre floor area, hay shed, two igloo style sheds, fuel shed, and two 24,000 litre fuel tanks.
There are also four 1135 tonne Kotzur grain silos, three seed silos, and a 200t gas powered drying silo.
The functional cattle yards are reinforced with about 120 steel panels.
The impressive five bedroom, three bathroom homestead was built in 1987 and has an inground pool and a cold room.
The second three bedroom home was built in 2013 and has a wrap around verandah.
The two bedroom quarters have a living area with an attached donga with a bathroom and laundry.
Tenders close with Knight Frank on September 27, if not sold prior.
Contact Greg Roberts, 0400 620 990, or Sylvia Godwin, 0407 785 397, Knight Frank, Rockhampton.
