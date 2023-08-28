Hazeldean Merino stud offers more polled rams than ever

Hazeldean Merino stud, Cooma, will be offering 260 magnificent rams at its on-property sale on October 20. Picture supplied

The Litchfield family has been watching its magnificent Merinos graze the Monaro plains for generations.

But despite this deeply rooted history in the breed, the Litchfields know that it's important to move with the times, and produce a modern Hazeldean Merino that will thrive for breeders.

And this is why Hazeldean Merino stud will be offering more polled rams than ever at its October 20 ram sale.

Breeding Merinos since 1865, Hazeldean is known for its heavy-cutting, fine wool Merinos, which are a plainer-bodied sheep with excellent early growth and fleece performance.

With 24,000 sheep in its total flock, Hazeldean Merinos are bred in tough conditions on the Monaro, and are proven to thrive in all climates.

Because of this, these impressive genetics can be found in flocks in every corner of the country.

And that isn't about to change.

This year Jim Litchfield, his wife Libby, daughter Bea and her husband Ed Bradley, will be hosting the Hazeldean ram sale on-property at Cooma, offering 260 magnificent Merino rams.

And around 50 per cent of the rams will be polled.

"We've had a bit of a shift towards polled rams," Ed Bradley said.



"We are calling them Hazeldean Performance Polls - PPs. They are a very different animal to the polls of the past, with much finer fleeces and softer handling wool.



"Maintaining high fertility, excellent structure and constitution are also key pillars."

He said the market trending towards polled sheep was the main driver in moving that way.

"We always want to maintain a strong wool focus with Merinos," he said.



"The old saying 'shear fives five times and only kill them once' has weight when markets turn like they have. The current micron premium is excellent, and Hazeldean and our clients are capitalising on it.

"The Hazeldean Performance Polls are a plainer-bodied sheep with less breach wrinkle and much easier to handle."

And they are shaping up as some of the best polled rams available.

"Wool quality is only ever increasing in our flock, as well as production and performance, including fleece weight and fibre diameter," he said.

"There has been a shift across the industry in trying to breed plainer sheep that are easy care and not mulesed, but in doing so there has been significant sacrifice to performance.

"We are producing plainer-bodied, lower wrinkled-scored sheep without compromising on performance.

"We are offering some of the highest performing sheep in the industry, based on real data."

And the performance of their flock is undoubtable.

The Hazeldean ewe flock average micron is around 18, while the ram team's average micron this year is 17.1.



Owing to stringent selection, Hazeldean has also minimised age "blow out", with older ewes retaining their fibre diameter well into old age.

He said they were still pushing fleece weight up and micron down on a low-wrinkle sheep and there were no indications they had reached a genetic roadblock, with improvement in all three traits still being achieved.

All sale rams will be given structural and wool scores from Allan Casey, as well as a pre-sale fertility assessment by Tom Graham, Coolac Veterinary Services.

Hazeldean will be hosting an open day on October 15 from 10am until 2pm before its sale on October 20.

The sale will kick off at midday, and Nutrien will be taking the bids on the day.