Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

The row over power lines has taken another 'dangerous' twist even with AusNet apology

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
One of the signs erected on a western Victorian farm which landowners claim is a blatant disregard for property rights. Picture from VFF
One of the signs erected on a western Victorian farm which landowners claim is a blatant disregard for property rights. Picture from VFF

Power company AusNet has apologised to farmers in the west of Victoria for entering some properties to erect warning signs under power lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.