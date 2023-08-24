How to keep the rustic charm alive on your farm

Learn how to establish and maintain a rustic charm for your rural home, from decor to outdoor furniture and everything in between. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Owning a farm is truly something special. Whether your focus is on agriculture, animal husbandry or another vital aspect of the industry, no work goes unnoticed.

However, during all your hard work on the farm, your house may go a little neglected.

One thing that appeals to many about living on the farm is its rustic charm, - the feeling of being whisked away to the countryside and being in your own little bubble. However, the large workload soon takes over.

If you'd like to bring a little love country flair back into your home, it doesn't need to be difficult. Simple things like timber outdoor furniture for the entertaining season can truly make a difference.

With a few small changes and minimal maintenance, you can restore your farm home to its former glory.

The first thing you can do to restore your rustic home is to lean into vintage furniture and homewares. Investing in antiques is the perfect way to build character and personality throughout the interior of your home.

You can curate a bespoke and cherished space through all the different trinkets you collect. And they don't need to be expensive, either. It's possible to find homewares and furniture that are still in excellent condition from op shops and more affordable vintage furniture stores, along with markets.

When shopping for older furniture, remember to assess the quality of each piece. There is no point in buying vintage furniture if it will just crumble when you bring it home.

If you're not sure whether you're ready to part with your more contemporary furniture just yet, don't stress. Instead of doing a complete overhaul, why not create a modern-vintage fusion? Find antiques that suit your existing furniture, and go from there.

Moving onto the exterior, it's important not to forget about your garden. We're not talking about the rolling acres of land you use for farming, but the unused patch at the front of your home, as well as your back patio.

Your can turn your home into a rustic sanctuary simply by including some plants and flowers throughout your yard. Complex landscaping is not necessary. We just mean taking care of your garden and ensuring it looks inviting.

Going to a nursery or home department store is the easiest way to get plants for your garden. You will find seeds or ready-to-pot plants in a variety of sizes and species, so you can find flora or fauna to best suit your home and climate. Over time you can watch your plants grow and bloom into something incredible, livening up your home.

Decorating your front and back deck with outdoor furniture is another simple yet effective way to add an element of rustic charm to your home. Invest in sturdy, quality materials that will withstand the Australian elements, such as metal, wicker or timber outdoor furniture.

Outdoor tables and chairs are not only great for when you're entertaining; they can also be enjoyed when you are relaxing.

If you have a grazing farm, for example, you can place your timber furniture on your back patio and watch your cows go about their day as you slow down yours.

With the right love and care, furniture crafted from timber or metal age gracefully with time, emphasising the vintage and rustic charm your home carries.

Keeping natural and traditional materials throughout your farm (or incorporating them into it) can preserve or add rural magic to your home. Wooden picket fences along the front of your home, having pebble, brick or stone pathways helps to maintain your farm's authenticity.

This simple-yet-effective landscaping choice also helps to keep the focus on the trees, plants and flowers planted throughout your property, emphasising your lush and natural environment.

While we encourage you to have greenery and furniture throughout your front and back garden, we suggest not overcrowding the space. Otherwise, all of your additions will overwhelm your property, and you won't be able to appreciate the natural beauty your landscape possesses.

Adding onto your home's rustic aesthetic, incorporating a collection of farm tools, rustic signs, and old farming equipment in your home decor can further enhance the vintage charm.

This type of decor not only showcases the farm's heritage but also adds a personal touch to your space. It's all about embracing the past while creating a comfortable living space that reflects your personality.

To balance the rustic elements, consider adding modern amenities such as energy-efficient appliances or smart home technology. This creates an interesting juxtaposition between the old and new, enhancing the appeal of your farmhouse.