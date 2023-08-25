Farm Online
Home/News

The Rodda's Pekina farm will be offered for auction in October

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
An estimated 80 per cent of the farm's fencing has been replaced over the past eight years. Pictures from Ray White Rural
An estimated 80 per cent of the farm's fencing has been replaced over the past eight years. Pictures from Ray White Rural

The Rodda family is auctioning their Mid North property at Pekina in South Australia this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.