Unparalleled stays: Top accommodations in Iceland near famous landmarks

The Blue Lagoon Retreat offers an exclusive, luxury experience like no other offering direct access to the world-famous Blue Lagoon. Picture Shutterstock

A visit to Iceland is like stepping into a land of myth and legend, where fire and ice coexist, the northern lights dance across the sky, and landscapes are sculpted by volcanic forces.



A crucial aspect of such an epic adventure is choosing the right accommodation in Iceland.



According to a study by the Icelandic Tourism Research Centre in 2022, about 75 per cent of tourists prefer accommodations close to famous landmarks.



Furthermore, a survey conducted by the Icelandic Tourist Board found that 67 per cent of visitors opt for local accommodations to imbibe the country's unique culture and scenic beauty.



Considering these preferences, we have curated a list of top accommodations that not only promise comfort but also proximity to Iceland's renowned landmarks.

Hotel Geysir: Geyser views and more

Situated in the geothermal area of Haukadalur Valley, Hotel Geysir is a one-of-a-kind accommodation that provides front-row seats to the dramatic eruptions of the Great Geysir, a spectacular hot spring that has been active for more than 10,000 years.



Apart from the geothermal marvel, guests at this hotel also enjoy easy access to Gullfoss waterfall and Thingvellir National Park, making it a perfect base for exploring the famous Golden Circle route.



The hotel's architecture draws from Icelandic traditions, and rooms are thoughtfully designed to capture the panoramic views of the surrounding geothermal area.



Additionally, the hotel's restaurant, with its farm-to-table approach, offers a taste of local Icelandic cuisine with ingredients sourced from nearby farms.

Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon: Proximity to pristine landscapes

Tucked between two of Iceland's most spectacular natural wonders, Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon and Skaftafell Nature Reserve, Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon promises an unforgettable stay.



The accommodation, characterised by minimalist Nordic design, harmoniously blends with the rugged beauty of the landscapes.



Guests can marvel at the views of the towering mountains and sweeping glaciers right from their rooms.



The restaurant serves a variety of Icelandic and international dishes, and the floor-to-ceiling windows ensure you dine with an uninterrupted view of the breathtaking landscapes.



The proximity to the glacier lagoon allows guests to easily take boat tours among the floating icebergs or explore Diamond Beach, where chunks of ice wash ashore and glisten like diamonds in the sun.

Hotel Budir: A boutique gem amidst majestic landscapes

Nestled on the charming Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Hotel Budir is a boutique hotel offering unparalleled views of the Snaefellsjokull glacier and the surrounding lava fields.



Its proximity to the Snaefellsjokull National Park, famous for its diverse landscapes, makes it a top choice among nature enthusiasts.



The hotel exudes a rustic charm with its traditional Icelandic decor and offers luxurious comforts with a selection of rooms and suites.



The on-site restaurant is renowned for its delectable seafood and uses local ingredients sourced from nearby farmers and fishermen.



The remote location also makes it an excellent spot for northern lights viewing during the winter months.

Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre: Urban chic in the heart of the capital

For those who enjoy vibrant city life, the Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre offers a blend of comfort, style, and convenience.



The hotel is located just a short walk from Hallgrimskirkja, Iceland's iconic church known for its striking architecture inspired by the country's basalt lava flows.



This central location makes it easy for guests to explore Reykjavik's charming streets, eclectic shops, bustling restaurants, and vibrant nightlife.



The hotel's design is a homage to the Icelandic aesthetic, with locally-inspired artwork and furnishings.



The on-site restaurant and bar serve a mix of local and international cuisine, while the rooftop terrace provides stunning views of the city and the sea beyond.

ION Adventure Hotel: A unique retreat near Thingvellir National Park

Set amidst the rugged landscapes near Thingvellir National Park, the ION Adventure Hotel is an eco-conscious accommodation option that promises an immersive Icelandic experience.



The hotel's modern architecture stands out in stark contrast to the natural surroundings, with rooms offering views of Lake Thingvallavatn or the surrounding lava fields.



Guests can dine at the Silfra Restaurant, relax at the Northern Lights Bar, or indulge in geothermal baths at the on-site Lava Spa.



The hotel's location, close to the Golden Circle route, ensures guests can easily access other famous landmarks like the Gullfoss waterfall and Geysir geothermal area.

Skalakot Manor Hotel: A luxurious stay amidst waterfalls and beaches

Located in the heart of South Iceland, the Skalakot Manor Hotel is a luxury accommodation offering a blend of comfort, style, and convenience.



The hotel's location makes it a perfect base for exploring some of Iceland's most famous landmarks, including the Seljalandsfoss and Skogafoss waterfalls, the black sand beach of Reynisfjara, and the Dyrhlaey sea arch.



The hotel itself is a historic manor, converted into a boutique hotel offering rooms designed with an elegant mix of classic and modern styles.



The on-site restaurant serves traditional Icelandic cuisine, with most of the ingredients sourced from their own farm.

Blue Lagoon Retreat: Luxuriating in Geothermal Glory

The Blue Lagoon Retreat offers an exclusive, luxury experience like no other.



This boutique hotel, surrounded by a stunning lava landscape, provides direct access to the world-famous Blue Lagoon.



Guests can luxuriate in their private lagoon, indulge in world-class spa facilities, and dine at the sophisticated Moss Restaurant that serves seasonal dishes using the freshest local ingredients.



The modern suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows, allow guests to soak in the mesmerising views of the volcanic landscape.



The hotel's location, close to the Keflavik International Airport, makes it a perfect first or last stop on a trip to Iceland.

Epic landscapes meet comfortable accommodations

Each accommodation in Iceland offers a unique perspective of this awe-inspiring island, whether it's a hotel overlooking an active geyser, a retreat nestled amidst rugged landscapes, or a city hotel that puts you in the heart of the vibrant capital.



With their strategic locations and thoughtfully designed interiors, these accommodations ensure that your experience of Iceland extends beyond its famous landmarks and into your place of rest.



After a day of adventures, there's nothing quite like returning to a comfortable accommodation that allows you to continue immersing yourself in Iceland's unparalleled beauty.

