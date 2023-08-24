Grains industry news in brief

Romania win
Romania could emerge as an important transit route for Ukrainian grain following an important deal between the two eastern European nations.
The accord, signed last week, is aimed to allow more Ukrainian grain to move through Romanian territory to help offset the loss of Black Sea ports following Russia pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
The two countries will move to streamline border checks to allow Ukrainian product through Romania and onto the world market quicker.
According to reports it is believed Romania could end up handling over 60pc of Ukraine's grain exports.
Much of the grain will move out via Romania's Black Sea port of Constanta.
Panama delays continue
Ongoing drought in Central America continues to slow freight through the critical Panama Canal, which handles 40 per cent of the container trade between Europe and Asia, according to a sea freight specialist.
Container xChange chief executive Christian Roeloffs said water conservation measures were ongoing in Panama, meaning longer wait times and capacity restraints for ships.
He said around 200 vessels were delayed as a result of the push by the Panama Canal Authority to conserve freshwater, critical to operating the canal at capacity in spite of the fact it links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
BCG main field day
The Birchip Cropping Group will hold its main field day at Kinnabulla, north-west of Birchip, on September 13.
The day will feature the latest in local agronomic research, including disease management, new varieties, new herbicide technology, nutrition and farming systems.
There will be a tour for students interested in agriculture as part of the day.
New Farmers for Climate Action chief
Farmers for Climate Action has appointed Natalie Collard to the position of chief executive.
Ms Collard joins Farmers for Climate Action to spearhead the organisation's work pushing for strong economy-wide climate policies to protect Australian farming in mid-September.
Farmers for Climate Action Board chair Brett Hall said Ms Collard was an outstanding candidate from a huge field of quality applicants.
"On behalf of our board I'm so pleased to welcome Ms Collard to the chief executive role in this decisive decade for climate change and pollution reduction," Mr Hall said.
"Natalie brings a wealth of experience spanning significant agricultural sector appointments, and an excellent understanding of the need for emissions reduction in key sectors such as transport, telecommunications, renewables and government."
Biosecurity calls
Australia's peak national grain grower representatives have called on growers to get involved in
the public consultation process on the new biosecurity protection levy.
The process opened this week with a discussion paper and public survey that closes on Monday 5 October 2023. Grain Producers Australia and GrainGrowers will present submissions for their members on the 10 per cent biosecurity protection levy announced by the Federal Government in the May budget.
The levy is due to start from 1 July 2024 and is intended to collect around $50 million annually
from agricultural producers, with grain growers expected to contribute a disproportionate share.
Both peak national representative groups have expressed concerns and reservations about the
new mechanism under which grower levy funding will go to consolidated revenue and not directly appropriated to support biosecurity efforts.
GPA members oppose the levy being paid by growers, and both groups share common principles around implementation and design elements that are key to the public consultation process.
The two organisations have said they will continue working constructively with the government through the
design process, to help deliver stronger biosecurity protection and improved outcomes for all
stakeholders.
Grain leaders nominations
GrainGrowers is looking for ten emerging grains professionals - particularly those on farm - willing to lead change in the grains industry to participate in a bespoke year-long program for industry leaders.
Applications for the Australian Grain Leaders Program close on Monday August 28.
The program provides professional development training, equipping participants with the skills required to help drive the industry's future development.
Now in its sixteenth year a total of 139 people have completed the program, with over half of the
participants coming from New South Wales and Western Australia.
GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said the program tapped into the enthusiasm and passion of growers considering future leadership roles in the grains industry.
"Since its inception, the course has continually delivered graduates prepared to step up and take on local, state and national leadership roles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.