There have been sharp drought influenced downward revisions of the Canadian crop as the horror summer conditions that have led to an unprecedented amount of bushfires through the North American nation take their toll on grain production.
Agriculture Canada this week slashed over two million tonnes off the country's wheat production to forecast a crop of 33.2 million tonnes.
Much of the nation is in drought, but the most severe areas are in the nation's grains heartland through the Prairie provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, where some areas are in the grips of their worst drought on record.
The story is better through the east, meaning the corn crop, which is the major crop in Ontario and Quebec, has been upwardly revised by Agriculture Canada.
Temperatures have soared through Canada, more associated with heavy snowfall than heat, with the mercury pushing as high as 41.4 earlier in the month at Lytton in British Columbia.
This has meant there are currently over 350 wildfires burning across the country, centred in the west, with more than 15 million hectares burnt, more than double the previous worst ever year.
Garrett deBeaudrap farms in central Alberta, about an hour and a half north of Calgary.
He said it was well down on average in his area around the town of Trochu, but said it got significantly worse to the east towards Saskatchewan.
"It's generally down probably 40-45 per cent less than average but you don't have to go far in any direction for it to get worse or better," he said.
"80 km east of us there is absolutely nothing left, what the drought didn't get the hoppers did, but 10 km north and it's better."
He said erratic rains through the crucial spring / early summer period had contributed to the uneven yield potential.
"The rains were so spotty this spring / summer, it's been an unfortunate and unpredictable year but we will give a good go again next year."
Mr deBeaudrap said he was hearing similar things further to the east through Saskatchewan, with patchy, generally below average yield potential, dependent on where isolated rain hit.
