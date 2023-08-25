Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Outback NT cattle station sold to former Supercar driver with taste for buffalo meat

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Buffalo from Annaburroo Station in the Northern Territory.
Buffalo from Annaburroo Station in the Northern Territory.

Paddock to plate buffalo meat is said to have attracted former V8 Supercar driver Neil Schembri to buy Annaburroo Station in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.