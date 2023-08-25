John Deere names its top technicians for 2023

Four talented Australians claimed top titles at the third annual John Deere Technician of the Year Awards gala dinner in Brisbane on Thursday night.
Lachlan Corridan, Haeusler's, Sea Lake, Victoria, was named the Agriculture & Turf Service Technician of the Year.
Sarah Lewis, Brandt, Terang, Victoria, celebrated for the second year running as the Parts Technician of the Year.
Darcy Miller, Honeycombes, Ayr, Qld, took out the Service Apprentice of the Year Award.
Poppy Blohm, AFGRI Equipment, Narrogin, WA, received the Parts Apprentice of the Year Award against a competitive field of Australian and New Zealand apprentices.
John Deere managing director Luke Chandler said there could only be one winner in each category.
"However, after meeting many of the technicians in Brisbane over the past few days, it's clear we have a terrific pipeline of talent servicing John Deere equipment and supporting our customers across the country," Mr Chandler said.
He acknowledged the New Zealand winners, Bryce Dickson, Jimmy O'Donnell and Mark Haughton for their achievements.
More than 100 technicians were nominated by their dealerships 2023, with input from customers, and 30 finalists travelled to the company's Australian headquarters in Brisbane this week to be put through a rigorous assessment process, testing diagnostic capabilities, technical knowledge and customer service skills.
