It's not often that changing a ram can transform an operation.
But that's exactly what White Suffolks have done for Merino producer Mark Norling.
The Bairnsdale producer has been using White Suffolk rams over his Merino ewes, and he's so impressed, he won't use a Merino ram again.
Mr Norling and his wife Paulette, Albert Park, run two properties in the Bairnsdale region. Before the drought they ran cattle, but then they turned to Merinos, running 17- to 18-micron ewes.
But their pure flock was about to change. Already they were tired of poor lambing percentages, and the wool price dipping. But then one day a sheep breeder from NSW commented how their country at Bairnsdale was ideal for running cross-breds.
After chatting with their agents Marc Braybon and Brad Obst, Nutrien Deniliquin, their minds were made up.
"They said the White Suffolks were easy lambers and grew well," he said.
Two years ago they bought their first White Suffolk rams from the Jamieson family at Wattle Park stud, Finley, joining them to 2000 Merino ewes
And for Mr Norling, there are no two ways about it.
"It has been a huge success," he said. "They have been exceptional. With Merino rams, we were getting joining percentages of 90 to 100 per cent in lamb, while with the White Suffolk rams we are getting 110 to 120pc."
When it came to lambing, he was getting 50 to 60pc lambing percentages using Merino rams, while he gets 100pc with the White Suffolk rams. "I've found the White Suffolk-cross lambs mother really well." He said they had even stopped having to pull lambs and found the White Suffolk ewes to be fantastic mothers.
We are exceptionally happy with the White Suffolks. I can't express how impressed we are.- Mark Norling, Albert Park, Bairnsdale
On top of all this, he found the worm burden was less with the White Suffolk genetics.
"We lamb in autumn, so we would have worm problems. But the cross-bred lambs don't seem to pick up the worms as much."
He said the White Suffolk-cross lambs were making $195 a head plus wool. "Their fleece is $13 worth of wool, which is more than paying for shearing."
Now Mr Norling joins every ewe to White Suffolk rams. When choosing rams, he is looking for a number of things to ensure they suit his Merinos breeders.
"I want a smooth-shouldered ram, long in the body, with good figures for low birthweight and growth," he said. "I want a ram that will give us meat."
Ewe shearing takes place in September, and the lambs are weaned. Good sucker lambs are sold and the rest are put on crops and shorn in November. He keeps the 250 to 300 of the best White Suffolk ewe lambs as breeders. He said 80pc of remaining White Suffolk-cross ewes are sold as future breeders.
The wethers and surplus ewes are placed into the small on-property feedlot when they reach 35 to 40 kilograms. When they reach 55 to 60kg in the feedlot, which usually takes six to eight weeks, they are sold to JBS Australia.
He said the lambs put on 350 to 450 grams a day in the feedlot in warmer weather.
"They have exceptionally good weight gains," he said.
He now buys in replacement Merino ewes, and eventually plans to run 2500 Merino ewes and 2000 White Suffolk ewes. Once he has built up his pure White Suffolk ewe numbers, he will use bigger, more robust White Suffolk rams.
He said one of the defining factors for the turnaround in their enterprise was a helping hand.
"Marc Braybon at Nutrien gave good advice, and the best part is John [Jamieson, Wattle Park stud] gives us great advice. He's great. He calls us and asks about the lambs and what yields we are getting," he said.
Mr Norling is thrilled how White Suffolks have transformed their sheep breeding.
"I like their temperament. They suit our country and how we operate. We are exceptionally happy. I can't express how impressed we are."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.