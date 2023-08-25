As the lamb markets dive downwards and costs of production creep up on producers' and finishers' sale prices, many are left scratching their heads as to where this lamb game pays off for them.
Prime lamb seedstock producer Tom Bull said in the past 12 months throughout his travels to key markets in the USA, China and South East Asia, he saw more opportunities for Australian lamb than any other time in his 30 years of breeding sheep.
So where's the chink in the chain holding the industry back?
Mr Bull said Australia needs to be more aligned to the markets, have simpler and lower cost of production and mend what is a broken system between breeders and finishers.
"The finishing sector needs to align with the markets to ensure a viable breeder and feeder system. For this to happen, finishing needs to add value to lambs," Mr Bull said.
"The move of a large section of the industry, particularly in the Victorian western districts, towards specialist feeder lamb production in my view was risky. This relies on a finishing sector who can purchase these lambs on an annual basis."
"The finishing sector in lamb is based on thousands of finishers who are nearly entirely opportunistic.
"Many currently finish lambs without contracts and many have struggled to make money over the past few years. Consequently, many have chosen not to feed lambs.
"Last season the falling indicator saw many finishers buy high, sell low and take losses.
"This season many finishers bought again at what appeared to be historically low store lamb prices, but the market fell even further, resulting in little to no profit for a number of finishers.
"For many of these finishers, feeding lambs is secondary to another enterprise and with consecutive losses many will desert the opportunism."
He said it was time the lamb industry took a leaf out of the beef industry's marketing book to add value and create premium markets for their premium products.
He said the industry needed to implement the same specialist feeding systems that the beef industry has, which targets a premium market and adds value to the meat product.
"Beef uses finishing to add consistency and marbling and most finishing operations are processor owned. An increasing number of finishing cattle have known genetics, with a specific end market and brand in mind when they begin finishing," Mr Bull said.
"For example, specific feeder steers purchased by Rangers Valley are fed for 200 days for their Black Onyx beef brand.
"This is a significantly different scenario to lamb where most lambs are a mixed bag of genetics, little forward contracts are offered, and there is little to no alignment between end markets and finishing," he said.
Mr Bull said genetics were the key to long-term finishing success by being able to use finishing to increase consistently high marble scores.
Mr Bull's seedstock business, Lambpro, has recently set its target objective of creating genetics that can consistently produce a seven per cent intramuscular fat (IMF) score by 2027. He said specialist grain lamb finishing systems were key to achieving this aim.
"Globally 7pc IMF will ensure our lambs are some of the highest marbling lambs in the world. This will provide value added marketing opportunities and improve profitability in the farming system," he said.
Mr Bull produces lambs using his own Primeline Maternal sheep for their meat brand, Willow Bend Lamb, which is exported and sold in retail stores in the US. Lambpro seedstock clients are also able to take advantage of the export market opportunity.
Mr Bull said the emergence of an IMF measure for eating quality provides an objective measure for his clients. He said the average lamb in Australia was currently 4.2pc IMF, while the average lamb in most competing countries was well under 3pc.
"US lamb is extremely inconsistent - the top lambs can be 7pc, however the flock is shrinking at such a rapid rate to be competitive and there is also a lot of variability in their product," he said.
Analysing Willow Bend's marbling data for the past three months, Mr Bull said that the top producers selling back through the brand were nearing 7pc averages, with more clients now over the 6.5pc threshold.
He said their aim was to have 40pc of lambs in the programs achieve over 7pc IMF.
"This is achievable but will take a concerted effort genetically by us and our clients. It will involve an increase in finishing competence, to improve growth rates, carcase weight and animal health which is a big driver of low IMF lambs," he said.
"These lambs need to be fed with a minimum price contract, and be fed special rations to promote marbling. Specialist finishing, as opposed to opportunistic finishing, is the future for lamb in both grain and grass-fed markets."
How often do you come across more than one lamb option on a menu?
To better align lamb with premium markets, consumers need to be able to identify with the niche product that comes in a dedication section on the menu - just like beef. Mr Bull said lamb was stuck in the cheap seats on menus and that lamb on menus lacked appeal when compared to beef.
"After eating lamb in several countries over the past six months, lamb lacks appeal on menus. It is often situated in the chicken and pork section on the menu, at cheaper prices on a cents a kilogram basis compared to grain-fed Angus and Wagyu," he said.
"Beef often has its own section and usually several options, all well described with days grain fed, breed, region and often marble scored. Time and time again, beef will sound something like: Riverina Angus Scotch Fillet, 100 days on grain, Marble Score 5.
"Whereas on the same menu lamb will appear as: Lamb Chops. Often, lamb is marketed on price, not value, and the Wagyu beef story highlights people are happy to pay more - they just want the eating experience and connection with the brand to reflect the price."
He said for lamb to build price and demand as an industry, Australia needed to develop provenance, story and quality scores at point of sale so the consumer could sense that 'highly aromatic authenticity that accompanies the taste of a money-well-spent luxury eating experience'.
"We see this as an opportunity and we are starting to change the way we position ourselves in the market. For example, instead of Lamb Chops, let's go with 'Kinross Station Hampshire Down T Bone, 60 days grain fed, Marble score 6'."
"Provenance will add value to lamb producers, and we need to get into specialist lamb sections on the menu. With a significant proportion of lamb consumed in top-end food service, increasing lambs' attractiveness will improve returns over time."
Mr Bull said it was evident that Australian lamb was currently symptomatic of a classic commodity.
