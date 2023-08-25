Farm Online
Home/News

The Voice: tick a yes, but a cross not accepted vote

By Andrew Brown
August 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition leader Peter Dutton will write to the electoral commissioner seeking clarification on the tick/cross conundrum. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Opposition leader Peter Dutton will write to the electoral commissioner seeking clarification on the tick/cross conundrum. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The government has labelled arguments calling for people to validly use ticks and crosses on referendum ballots as weak and lazy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.