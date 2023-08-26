Hugh Cruikshank knows a quality lamb needs to be meaty. And he uses an exceptional blend of genetics that help to achieve it.
Mr Cruikshank and his wife Libby, Burgess Hill, run a sheep enterprise on their Coolamon property.
After buying their property in 2001, they began running their own business in 2009.
Their sheep flock is run alongside a cropping enterprise on their Riverina country, including wheat and barley. They also grow cover crops such as vetch, radish, kitty hawk and turnip.
But the sheep enterprise includes a number of crosses to produce the ideal prime lamb.
I only ever get rams that are out of a dam or by a ram that was a twin or triplet, or both.- Hugh Cruikshank, Burgess Hill, Coolamon
Their base flock is made up of about 1000 head of Pastora Poll Merino-blood ewes. The Merino ewes cut between 17.5 to 18 micron wool, and are shorn once a year in August.
The ewes are joined to Highlander rams for six weeks to lamb in April.
The Highlander was chosen for a very good reason - Mr Cruikshank aims to keep ewes at a manageable size, with these first-cross ewes growing to a mature weight of about 65 kilograms.
The first-cross wethers are sold over the hooks to Coles in Gundagai when they weigh 47 to 50kg.
These first-cross ewes are then joined to Poll Dorset rams. He said using Poll Dorset genetics was an obvious choice. "We are chasing the sucker market, so you want high intramuscular fat and quick turnover," he said.
He sources his Poll Dorset rams from Armdale Park stud, Marrar. And it's not only the close proximity that has him coming back to the stud.
"You've got to buy the best genetics within your budget," he said. "It is all about genetics. You've got to select the right ram. I want a ram that brings high muscle.
"I only ever get rams that are out of a dam or by a ram that was a twin or triplet, or both. If you can get it on both sides that's better. [Armdale Park] sheep have got really good eye muscle."
Mr Cruikshank said the first-cross ewes are joined at seven months old to the Poll Dorset rams, and at last lambing 63 per cent got in lamb at this early age.
And these terminal offspring pack a punch.
He sells these meaty Poll Dorset-cross lambs over the hook at four to eight months old, dressing out at 22 to 23kg.
