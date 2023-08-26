Dealers indicate Nissan will dump V8 in next Patrol - report

Nissan has previewed its next-generation flagship SUV to dealers, and it's set to lose its V8.
Automotive News reports the next-generation Armada, as the Patrol is known in North America, was shown to dealers at a Las Vegas conference.
Dealers told the outlet Nissan will swap the current car's naturally aspirated 5.6-litre V8 for a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
This will reportedly pump out 316kW of power. For reference, the current Patrol's V8 produces 298kW and 560Nm.
One dealer told Automotive News the Patrol has a "Range Rover-like" appearance and is both bigger and more rugged-looking.
Inside, there are large screens, upgraded finishes, and the "latest" driver-assist and convenience technology.
The Armada will reportedly go on sale in mid-2024. Prototypes have recently been spied testing in the Middle East.
The current model is produced in the same plant as the Patrol, though there are differences between the right-hand drive Patrol sold here and its left-hand drive counterpart overseas.
The Armada comes with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen that rises from a redesigned dashboard and includes wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.
Our Patrol, in contrast, sticks with an older dash and smaller 8.0-inch screen with no smartphone mirroring.
It's unclear if there will continue to be regional differences with the next-gen Patrol/Armada duo.
Nissan has already teased the next-gen flagship SUV in the shape of the Infiniti QX Monograph concept, which previews the next Infiniti QX80.
The next Patrol/Armada and QX80 could continue to offer essentially the same shape as each other, differing largely in front and rear end styling and interior design.
The current Y62-series Patrol has been in production since 2010, and first went on sale here in 2013.
Unlike its predecessors, no diesel power has been available during the Y62's run. In contrast, the rival Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series offers both petrol and diesel power depending on the market.
The Patrol/Armada will follow other full-sized SUVs like the Ford Expedition and the Toyota Sequoia and aforementioned LandCruiser in ditching V8 power.
Content originally sourced from: CarExpert.com.au
