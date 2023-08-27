For Derek Ingold, sheep and crops make the perfect match.
And combining his Composite-cross flock with cropping has meant both good crops and meaty well-finished lambs.
Mr Ingold, Ingola, Dirnaseer via Temora, runs the property with his mother, his wife Susan and son Alexander.
The property has been in the family since the 1960s, with Mr Ingold's father running cattle and sheep, as well as cropping.
They were originally running Merino wethers, but then decided to run Merino ewes and breed their own first-cross lambs.
Their decision to go more towards prime lamb production was due to one thing.
"We weren't making enough per hectare," he said.
"We were probably making half as much out of the wool job as we are now out of the prime lamb enterprise. The prime lamb job takes a bit more work, but we contract out most of it."
They have been using Composite genetics from Jon Harpley's Willows Prime Lamb Genetics, Coolac, for about 12 years, mostly buying terminal sires.
When they saw that Mr Harpley was breeding Composite maternal sires about five or six years ago, they pricked their ears up.
"We saw that they were performance tested for growth rates and birthweights, as well as mothering ability," he said. "We always pick average or below average birthweight rams, and we are willing to sacrifice a little bit of growth rate because we find the growth rate of dead lambs is pretty low."
Mr Ingold has been impressed with how the Composites have performed.
"I'm pretty happy with John's genetics. He's pretty conscientious about his performance testing. He's a good bloke too," he said.
They run about 2000 second-cross ewes, while they buy in about 1000 head of pure Merino ewes. The Merinos are joined to Willows Prime Lamb Genetics maternal rams.
"Hopefully we get 500 or 600 ewe lambs each year as replacements," he said.
These first-cross ewes are then joined to terminal rams at seven months old to lamb in August.
"The maternal rams look a bit more feminine and the muscling isn't as important," he said. "The terminal rams are selected to get a prime lamb.
"For our maiden first-cross ewes, we try to find lower birthweight rams for them. We have very few problems with lambing."
Ewes are grazed on lucerne, faba bean stubbles and grain for a month before and during joining to get ovulation levels up.
"As soon as the rams come out, the ewes go back to a dry ration. Ewes are scanned and drafted depending on whether they are carrying single or multiple lambs. Those with singles stay on a tight diet while those with multiples stay on an adequate diet until three or four weeks before lambing," he said.
"Years ago I used to give the ewes carrying twins as much feed as they could eat, and that was a bad move. Someone said to me 'you've got to have fit ewes, not fat ewes'. That nutritional state is just as important as fertility in the breed."
They aim to get a scanning percentage between 160 and 180 each year, and usually aim for between 145 to 155pc lambs marked to ewes joined.
"Anything above 180pc, we get too many triplets, which we don't really want. We would prefer a lot of twins."
Lambs are weaned at eight weeks old onto lucerne, clover and ryegrass pastures.
"The lambs will stay on those pastures all through summer, as long as we get a few showers of rain," he said.
Ewes, including replacement ewe lambs, graze on faba bean stubbles. The lambs are shorn in January.
In March, the Ingolds sow grazing canola and grazing wheat and the lambs go onto those crops in early May.
All first-cross wethers and second-cross ewes and wethers are usually sold to Goulburn abattoir when they are 10 to 11 months old and dress out at about 32 to 35 kilograms.
At the moment the Ingolds are keeping more lambs on because of lower prices, but also because of their crops.
"Once you sow them you are committed to keeping the lambs, so they have the best yield potential when we harvest them later in the year," he said.
