Time is obviously almost up for this historic farm homestead in South Gippsland unless it finds a new owner with the time and money to save it.
More than a century old, Bunda Wooray is on the market for $549,000 at Dumbalk, about 25km east of Leongatha.
The homestead today sits on a three acre block having been carved off from the surrounding farmland.
The Inglis family has owned the homestead since 1909 although it was built by James and Thomas Wills several years earlier.
At the time of its construction, the weatherboard villa was of a design unique to the district being a mix of Victorian and Federation styles.
A shearing shed is known to have been built on the property in 1890.
Dumbalk was the centre of a rich dairying area in the Tarwin Valley and the little town boasted its own butter factory and today has a population of about 455 people.
Horse riders from across Australia have been drawn to the little town in recent years for a campdraft contest.
A heritage study of South Gippsland says of the Inglis homestead ...
"Historically, the homestead, coolroom and shearing shed are notable for their ability to demonstrate the early settlement and development of farming in this area, particularly in illustrating the importance of sheep to the local economy at that time.
"Aesthetically, the homestead is significant for its unusual design, which illustrates the confusion of the transitional period between the Victorian and Federation styles."
The researchers found the homestead unusually had two tripartite windows in the projecting front gable.
"The property is located at the very end of Inglis Road, with the homestead surrounded by pine trees and the shed more exposed on the side of a hill.
"The homestead is set in an old garden, which contains some very old tree ferns, as well as exotic trees."
It was believed timber for the homestead was milled on the property and the bricks used for the foundations were made from clay taken from the saw pit.
Agents from SEJ Real Estate say today's Bunda Wooray "have found her tired, and in need of much work, there is opportunity here for those who love the challenges of restoration".
As well as the homestead, the original stables/barn is still standing along with the old dairy and butter room.
The three-bedroom home consists of kitchen and dining (with walk in pantry), separate lounge room with additional formal sitting room, single bathroom (external toilet) and separate office/storage or craft room.
There are pressed metal ceilings in some rooms with high ceilings throughout and hardwood timber floors.
Externally a carport has been added and a well provides water for the house and garden.
SEJ Real Estate agent Irene Walker said: "I am sure the most discerning buyer will appreciate there is work to be done here and much to consider but the possibility of restoring this grand old dame will likely appeal to many."
For more information contact Irene Walker on 0429 045 632.
