How AI is being used to remotely monitor animal health

An under-the-skin device which can remotely monitor the health of animals is set to be commercially trialled.
Spearheaded by Fremantle-based veterinarian, Dr Garnett Hall, the VetChip microchip uses biosensors to continuously monitor temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygenation levels, and activity levels.
The biometric data collected by the under-the-skin chip is then interpreted by AI (artificial intelligence) software to determine an animal's normal health status and detect abnormalities as they occur, which is provided to owners through a connected phone app.
The chip can also enhance the welfare and performance of horses by monitoring their health during training and recovery.
Dr Hall said after a successful seed round in 2021 in which the company raised $2 million, VetChip was now looking to raise $5m through AgriFutures growAG, an online agrifood innovation marketplace.
He said the funding would primarily be used to conduct a commercial trial of VetChip's world-first technology during the next 18 to 24 months.
AgriFutures growAG senior manager Arianna Sippel said the technology had the potential to change the lives of animals and their owners.
"VetChip has refined the technology to the point of commercial readiness, and with the right investment partners they are now ready to take that next step," Ms Sippel said.
Recently, VetChip was announced as the Australian winner of Nestle-Purina's global Unleashed Pet Tech Accelerator Program and was selected as one of 12 recipients of the latest Western Australian Government's Asia Access Grants.
"A big focus moving forward is training our AI algorithms to assess health, welfare and performance," Dr Hall said.
"The rapid advancements in AI are really exciting, and we believe that our technology will be an essential component of maximising the impact of AI in the veterinary world."
The human health revolution inspired by wearable technology such as Fitbits was part of Dr Hall's inspiration for the VetChip device.
The technology is described as being suitable for livestock including horses, cattle, sheep and pigs as well as domestic pets.
"Australia needs to invest in this sort of technology development if we're really going to lead the world in smart agriculture and animal welfare," Dr Hall said
"It effectively gives these animals a voice, because they can't tell you when they're feeling unwell."
