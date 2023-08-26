Farm Online
How AI is being used to remotely monitor animal health

August 26 2023 - 11:00am
Dr Garnett Hall, Founder and CEO of VetChip, which enables the health of animals to be monitored remotely. Picture supplied
An under-the-skin device which can remotely monitor the health of animals is set to be commercially trialled.

