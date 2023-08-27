Utilising dairy effluent rather than purchasing costly synthetic fertiliser could save Bega Valley farmers thousands of dollars a recent workshop has heard.
The Clean Coastal Catchments (CCC) Research project has been working closely with the NSW South Coast dairy industry, looking at innovative ideas that can save farmers money and reduce their impact on the environment.
The CCC team from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) is collaborating with stakeholders to facilitate better fertiliser management through initiatives such as Fert$mart, which is designed to help farmers improve soil health and make more informed, cost-effective fertiliser decisions.
Fert$mart workshops coordinated by Dairy NSW in partnership with NSW DPI, were recently held at Bega, Brogo and Bodalla, and attended by more than 70 farmers and advisers.
At the Bodalla workshop, Tim Williams from Agrimilk Consulting discussed the potential savings that can be achieved through Fert$mart planning.
"A plan prepared for the Yattarna dairy farm at Bodalla has identified annual savings of up to $300 per hectare," Mr Williams said.
The plan revealed that farmer, Vanessa Todd, could dramatically reduce the need to buy in costly synthetic fertilisers by utilising the nutrients in dairy effluent on Yattarna.
Mr Williams explained while fertiliser prices in 2023 had dropped from last year's record highs, according to ruralbank.com.au, they were still at levels double the five-year average prior to 2022.
Systematic soil testing, a key feature of the Fert$mart program, found phosphorus levels were adequate on Yattarna.
By reducing additional phosphorous applications, significant cuts to farm costs can be made at Yattarna, while also reducing the amount of excess nutrients on the farm that could wash into local waterways after heavy rainfall.
CCC Research said phosphorus and nitrogen pollution flowing off farms can lead to toxic algal blooms downstream that endanger fish and other aquatic life.
"Going forward the farm may again need some phosphorous applications, but this will be based on our continued monitoring of soil health, production requirements and the overall health of the farming operation, via Fert$mart planning," Ms Todd said.
The Fert$mart program has been developed by Dairy Australia and delivered on the South Coast in partnership with NSW DPI, Local Land Services and the Bega Group.
The CCC Research project is funded through the NSW government's Marine Estate Management Strategy to improve water quality for our ocean, estuaries, and coastal wetlands.
