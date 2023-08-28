Farm Online
Eat more red meat: message for World Iron Awareness Week

August 28 2023
Consumers are being urged to up their red meat uptake this World Iron Awareness week.
Meat & Livestock Australia is spruiking the importance of red meat plays in a healthy diet to mark World Iron Awareness week.

