Bega Cheese pays $11m for Tasfoods' Betta Milk and Meander Valley

By Benjamin Seeder and Andrew Marshall
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Betta Milk's Burnie factory in new hands - TasFoods sells out to Bega Cheese. Photo by Brodie Weeding.
Hot on the heels of posting a $230 million statutory loss for 2022-23, Bega Group has expanded its national dairy footprint, buying Tasfoods' Betta Milk and Meander Valley Dairy brands.

