SOI moves into the accepted El Nino range

By Don White, Weatherwatch
September 2 2023 - 9:00am
There has been little change in the long-term climate indicators as far as the Pacific Ocean is concerned in the past one to two weeks with a strong chance that the atmosphere over the Pacific will fall into line with the sea surface temperature patterns allowing for the declaration of an El Nino event. The Southern Oscillation Index is finally below -7 (latest values are around -9) which puts it into the accepted EL Nino range, although only just.

