SOI moves into the accepted El Nino range

There has been little change in the long-term climate indicators as far as the Pacific Ocean is concerned in the past one to two weeks with a strong chance that the atmosphere over the Pacific will fall into line with the sea surface temperature patterns allowing for the declaration of an El Nino event. The Southern Oscillation Index is finally below -7 (latest values are around -9) which puts it into the accepted EL Nino range, although only just.
However, to the west over the Indian Ocean, the Indian Ocean Dipole has risen from +0.8 °C, which is now more than the positive IOD threshold of +0.4 °C. All models for the Indian Ocean continue to indicate a positive IOD event will persist through spring. (The IOD index must remain above the threshold for a sustained period before the Bureau of Meteorology declares a positive IOD event.) However, a positive IOD coupled with a developing El Nino is not good news for Australia. Historically it reduces rainfall from October to December in northern and eastern Australia and it can result in a late monsoon onset.
The drought year of 2019 was the last with both a positive IOD and an El Nino, but the strength of the 2023 situation is likely to be weaker than in 2019. In addition, the 2023 event will be shorter than recent one, so this year the patterns will be similar to those of 2000 and 2006.
Coming out of winter soon, it is getting towards the time we need to watch what is happening with the Madden-Julian Oscillation in the tropics. Pulses of the MJO move around the Equator at 40 to 60-day intervals and when in the local region, result in an increase in instability leading to more thunderstorms and increased potential for rain.
Climate models surveyed by the bureau show there is a good chance that a pulse of the MJO is likely to develop over the region north of Australia or tropical western Pacific region in early September. At this time of the year, such an outcome only marginally affects rainfall patterns for northern Australia.
However, if a pulse of the MJO moves over the tropical western or central Pacific Ocean, as forecast by a few models, it could contribute to the El Nino development by weakening trade winds and cooling oceanic waters around the western equatorial Pacific region. So, there is nothing around at the moment to increase rainfall potential for the rest of the year - all reinforcing the scenario of drier and warmer than normal weather in the coming months.
