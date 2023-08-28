Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

The parent stud of a rising sheep breed has been offered for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SheepMaster's breeders say their line of sheep eliminates the need for shearing, crutching, mulesing and tail docking.
SheepMaster's breeders say their line of sheep eliminates the need for shearing, crutching, mulesing and tail docking.

A rare opportunity to buy up an emerging sheep breed has been offered to buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.