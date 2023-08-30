Demand for lanolin from non-mulesed sheep poses fresh challenge for industry

Demand for non-mulesed wool is spreading to by-products, as cosmetic and pharmaceutical companies factor it into their lanolin purchases.
WoolProducers Australia flagged the shifting buyer demands in recent communications with members, highlighting a meeting held with an international wool processor recently, where the peak body was told two clients were specifically requesting non-Australian wool, rather than just non-mulesed wool.
"Customers are now chasing non mulesed lanolin, which is problematic to this processor continuing to source Australian wool," a summary from the August meeting of the WoolProducers board read.
"Based on their customers desires, South African wool is viewed as superior - more consistent quality, including strength and length attributes too."
WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall said while the meeting was commercial in-confidence, it was important to let growers know that these types of conversations are happening within the supply chain.
"We were informed that a particular large cosmetic company had previously demanded that lanolin that was sourced had to be certified at least 50 per cent non-mulesed and this company is about to demand that all lanolin will need to be 100pc certified non-mulesed," she said.
"From a processor perspective, while lanolin may not be the focus of their business, it is an important secondary part of their business that supports their overall enterprise."
"While I can't accurately quantify the risk that this poses to the Australian industry, this particular processor said that they had had requests from some customers that wool must be non-Australian, rather than just non-mulesed wool."
Lanolin is used in a range of skincare products, nail polish removers, lipsticks and eye make-up, as well as in pharmaceutical products such as in ointment bases, burns dressing, and wound sprays.
The wool from one Merino sheep will produce about 250-300 ml of recoverable lanolin, according to the India-based Wool Research Association.
It comes off the back of growing demand for non-mulesed wool, with more than 200 brands making a commitment to move away from mulesed wool, or already sourcing certified non-mulesed wool.
Humane Society International animal welfare campaigner Georgie Dolphin said fashion and homeware retailers have been moving in droves to eliminate mulesed wool from their supply chains and those demands were now extending cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
"It's just even more reason for the industry to adapt to a non-mulesed future without delay," she said.
"Australia has a negative reputation as the only country in the world supplying mulesed wool, and this is affecting our wool industry on the global stage.
"Ultimately, state governments need to act by passing laws to phase out mulesing in favour of better genetics, and mandating pain relief for mulesing in the meantime.
"The sooner we see legislation in place to fast-track this progress, the better for both the welfare of lambs and the Australian wool industry's reputation."
