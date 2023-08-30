Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Demand for lanolin from non-mulesed sheep poses fresh challenge for industry

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
August 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Demand for non-mulesed wool is rising, with pharmaceutical companies in need of lanolin the latest seeking it out. Photo via Shutterstock.
Demand for non-mulesed wool is rising, with pharmaceutical companies in need of lanolin the latest seeking it out. Photo via Shutterstock.

Demand for non-mulesed wool is spreading to by-products, as cosmetic and pharmaceutical companies factor it into their lanolin purchases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.