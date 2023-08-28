Farm Online
The project will ensure Saputo maximise their return for every litre of milk

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
August 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Saputo Dairy Australia's Allansford site. Picture by Anthony Brady
Saputo Dairy Australia's Allansford site. Picture by Anthony Brady

Saputo has secured $1 million in funding for a new waste to energy project at the Allansford site.

