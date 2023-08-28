Saputo has secured $1 million in funding for a new waste to energy project at the Allansford site.
A Saputo Dairy Australia spokesman said the company had a long-term vision for success in Australia to "maximise their return for every litre of milk".
"We are reinvesting in opportunities that create more value, including a new waste to energy project at our Allansford site," the spokesman said.
The funding will be delivered via Sustainability Victoria and the project will improve the beneficial use of waste at the Allansford site by converting bio-gas into electricity.
"We look forward to sharing further details as this project gets underway, with it expected to be completed in the first half of 2024," the spokesman said.
The project will recover the natural gas configured micro-turbines and have them modified to run on bio-gas.
Sustainability Victoria has awarded $8 million to 24 recipients with projects expected to be completed by March 2025.
