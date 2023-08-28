Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

LambEx 2024 launched, dubbed celebration of sheep industry

Elizabeth Anderson
By Elizabeth Anderson
August 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Spread the word lamb lovers, LambEx is coming to town in 2024."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Anderson

Elizabeth Anderson

Journalist

Editor of Stock Journal.

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.