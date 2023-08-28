"Spread the word lamb lovers, LambEx is coming to town in 2024."
So said LambEx 2024 chair Jason Schulz as he officially launched the countdown to the August 2024 event in Adelaide, following a six-year hiatus.
With the event to be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre on August 7-9, he said they would be "literally bringing sheep and lamb to our beautiful city".
"LambEx 2024 will set the scene to take our industry to the next level," he said.
"LambEx is here to inspire our industry to continue to make changes to maintain profitability and long-term sustainability.
"And inspire the next generation of students and leaders to choose agriculture a career path in an industry that is going to present great opportunities going forward, many in the science and tech space.
"LambEx is here for innovation - the program and speakers will be here to challenge, inspire and arm our conference delegates with the skills to elevate the industry for the next decade."
Mr Schulz said the chance to bring together the entire industry, from producers through the entire value chain to consumers, would provide great opportunity for networking and growth.
He said there was already a draft program and while they were keeping it close to the chest for now, he said it would include a range of initiatives and add-ons that "should get commercial producers eager to attend".
"There are topics that will benefit the entire supply chain, demonstrating best practice with tips and tools to ensure we continue to supply the world with our quality meat and fibre in a sustainable manner," he said.
Mr Schulz said the event was also a chance to advocate for the industry.
"We don't talk about how we raise our sheep or ensure the welfare and health," he said.
"LambEx is the opportunity to have the conversation, to share our story."
SA Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister Clare Scriven said it was exciting to start the countdown on what is going to be an ultimate celebration of the sheep and lamb industry
"LambEx is a celebration of what it takes to produce delicious Australian lamb and also a celebration of the economic contribution it makes to our economy," she said.
"SA's sheep industry - meat, wool and skins - generated revenue $1.6b in past financial year, a major contributor to our economy."
Adelaide last hosted LambEx in 2014, with Mr Schultz saying that has been considered to be the best event in its history, but that 2024 would be even bigger and better.
As well as state government funding, LambEx has been provided with $1 million in federal government funding, as part of the Support Regional Trade Events program.
Federal Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Minister Kristy McBain said the great advantage of forums like LambEx was the opportunity for the industry to come together.
"These are people who are passionate about their industry and when they come together, good ideas become great ideas, and eventually a reality," she said.
"LambEx is no different, promoting the sheep and wool industry both in Australia and to overseas investors."
