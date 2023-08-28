Held by the Wardle family for more than 60 years, a versatile farm just north of Naracoorte is on the market this spring.
The land is described by agents as "class a" for cropping and grazing versatility.
Brogans includes 327 hectares (808 acres) a few kilometres west of the Riddoch Highway and about 9km north-west of Naracoorte on Wardle's Lane.
Agents say Brogans consistently produces high yields of cereals, legumes, oil seeds and hay crops.
The land has mostly soils of very fertile black/chocolate loam soils over limestone.
It holds all the elements of a productive mixed farming operation, with good quality soils, substantial rainfall, ideal climate and convenient location.
Nutrien Harcourts rural real estate specialist Geoff Watts has said he looks forward to receiving considerable interest from potential buyers now that this property is on the market, due to its great location and capacity for production.
"This property offers plenty for a productive farming operation," Mr Watts said.
"The soil types are ideal for a broad range of crops with a very good past production history."
Brogans includes a hay shed, along with sheep and cattle stock yards.
This property is well fenced into six paddocks and is watered via bores with mills and a solar powered pump.
"A neat as a pin productive holding," Mr Watts said.
The property has been leased for about 14 years and during this time has predominately been cropped and the current lease expires April 1.
"Handy properties such as 'Brogans' are hard to come by," Mr Watts said.
It is for sale or lease closing October 31 (if not sold prior).
For more information contact the agents from Nutrien Harcourts - Geoff Watts 0427 717515.
