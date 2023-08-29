Producing high quality silage relies on good management through the harvest and feed out processes.
Plant maturity and harvest timing dictates feed value and quality while moisture management is key.
It is essential to plan the storage system to seal and protect the silage - not to just cover it.
It is also to follow good hygiene throughout silage preparation, harvesting and feeding.
Dry matter (DM) is lost from silage through respiration, fermentation, seepage and storage (aerobic) and can be as high as 40 per cent if these are managed poorly.
That means we are throwing away almost half of our silage, according to Lallemand Animal Nutrition technical services manager David Lewis.
He said, managed well, the magnitude of the losses was much lower at 8 to 10 per cent.
Mr Lewis said it was vital to get the crop moisture right when cutting it for silage.
"Crop in the field is 15-20 per cent DM - or 80-85pc moisture," he said.
"To get to a wilted state for pit silage we need to get 10-15pc moisture out of the plant.
"We need to get 40-50pc out if baling the silage in big bales and we need to get 80-88pc out if baling for hay."
Grass and cereal crops start to deteriorate as soon as they are mown.
The longer the time between mowing and chopping or baling, the greater the loss of sugars - which are essential for ensiling.
We want wide swaths for more even wilting, according to Mr Lewis.
He said narrow swaths created micro environments that were poor for drying
"We want to tedder the same day as mowing, as this yields faster wilting than tedding the next day," he said.
"You can't get the same respiration rate if you delay the process."
Mr Lewis said if the grower was direct cutting, they still need to manage moisture.
He said it was important to check the crop - especially cereals - using DM testing.
"Get samples out of the windrow or standing samples," he said.
"And have equipment and people lined-up and ready to go."
DM testing can be done simply by using an air fryer, microwave or food dehydrator.
Results will show if the crop needs to be on the ground for several days before baling - but this needed to be balanced with the risk of losing energy.
All crops are contaminated with naturally occurring bacteria and yeast.
Crops harvested at a mature state tend to carry a higher indigenous loading of yeasts and moulds.
It is important to watch your machinery cutting heights to minimise contamination with soil, according to Mr Lewis.
"Cutting at two centimetres has a high risk of soil contamination," he said.
"Cutting at 10cm halves this risk.
"It is vital to keep thinking of silage as a food source that should be kept as clean as possible."
Inoculating silage reduce risks from a wild uncontrolled fermentation and increases DM recovery.
Mr Lewis said quality bacterial inoculants can save 5-8pc DM compared to non-inoculated silage.
He said DM losses are also losses of protein, sugars and starches - not just silage - and this is the most digestible matter for the animal.
Inoculation leads to faster and more efficient fermentations and getting pH down as quickly as possible.
This reduces heating and prevents bad fermentations, leading to lower ethanol and ammonia Nitrogen values.
There is also less yeast and mould during storage.
Using conventional black and white silage film offers 12-18 months storage for silage.
It is beneficial to use oxygen barrier films under black and white film.
This can reduce losses in the top one metre by 10pc, according to Mr Lewis.
Using an oxygen barrier film under woven UV protection covers gives even longer term protection of up to two to four years if needed.
"Focus on securing edges and joins and don't let air in the side when sealing against walls," Mr Lewis said.
When feeding out, it is best to not disturb silage and only knock down enough to feed.
Keep the face clean and sealed with plastic.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.