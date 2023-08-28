Farm Online
Neds Corner makes $1.4 million at auction

Updated August 28 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:30pm
Ned Winter's property Ned's Corner at Cecil Plains has sold at auction for $1.4 million, well above pre-auction expectations.

