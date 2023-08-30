Glenn Hywood is mounting a campaign to reduce plastic use on farms in Western Australia.
His personal war on plastics began when he routinely started discovering high levels of the material in animal feed for his two alpacas.
"It is amazing to see how much plastic accumulates in hay and pellet products for just two animals, let alone what must be out there on commercial and broadacre properties with hundreds and thousands of animals," Mr Hywood said.
"I understand the convenience plastic is giving us when it comes to farming on an industrial scale as required today.
"But we are not allowing for the legacy plastic will leave behind long after all the money has been spent.
"Plastic knows no boundaries."
Mr Hywood said plastics entered the animal and food chain from many sources, including baling twine wrapped around hay and plastic wrap around silage.
"The animals we are farming to justify as an income are innocent to what we are forcing them to navigate as a mouthful of food the longer we continue ignoring the excessive use of plastic in farming," he said.
"Animals in the natural world across the planet are also struggling because of plastic polluting their environment.
"The animals we farm are as much a part of nature as everything else living among us."
A 2022 study by the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam found almost 80 per cent of meat and dairy products from farm animals tested by scientists contained microplastics.
It said the possible cause could be from the feed used for cows and pigs.
All 12 samples of feed pellets and shredded feed tested were found to contain plastic.
No contamination was found in the fresh food.
The study was commissioned by the Plastic Soup Foundation.
Plastic Soup Foundation director Maria Westerbos said seven of the eight beef samples tested were found to contain plastic particles, while five of the eight pork samples contained at least one type of plastic.
Plastic was also found in 18 of the 25 milk samples tested.
Ms Westerbos said the study raised serious concerns about the contamination of the food chain with microplastics.
"It is also clear that farmers are not responsible for this," Ms Westerbos said.
"Farm animals may be exposed to plastic particles via their feed and other exposure routes, such as water or air.
"Dairy or meat products of these animals end up for human consumption.
"In the United Kingdom, a limit of 0.15 per cent (dry weight) of plastic is allowed by the Food Standards Agency."
The official European Union level for plastic permitted in animal feed is zero - although, in reality, many other countries operate within the same 0.15pc limit.
Mr Hywood said the only level of plastic in animal feed globally should be nothing at all.
He said farming was hugely dependent on plastic and it was hard to imagine reducing its use it was that prevalent.
"It is a massive problem and we have to find ways to live in a world with much less plastic," he said.
"It is tough and durable and hard to get rid of."
Mr Hywood tries to personally collect as much plastic rubbish as he can to help clean-up his environment.
But he said the conversation needed to start about how we can get rid of plastic in the food chain on a mass scale.
"It has now covered the entire planet like a disease," he said.
"Humanity has created and released a product into the natural world that can't be destroyed.
"Nano plastics have been found in our blood, the placentas of unborn humans and in breast milk."
Mr Hywood said he had recently discovered his Alpacas had blue bale twine in their poo.
"Since then, I am finding plastic is in every bale of hay as individual inch pieces - apparently left behind from the baling machine," he said.
"I have tried to approach the supplier and they declare it won't affect the animal I am feeding.
"Ruminants can pass it out the other end."
That's where the problem begins.
"What happens to the individual strands in the billions once they escape the paddock into a waterway, or the mouths of another animal feeding on the Earth," Mr Hywood said.
"I dread to think what a single strand of plastic twine would do to the inside of a long neck Tortoises' belly or the digestive tract of a goanna," he said.
Mr Hywood said he was trying to work on a concept of providing hope and realistic solutions to fixing what we have done.
"There's a stark and terrifying reality you experience once you start into researching the sheer scale of plastic polluting the planet," he said.
