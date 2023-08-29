A former dairy farm close to Mount Gambier in South Australia is heading to auction.
Moray Park's dairy has been converted to use as steel and wooden cattle yards complete with storage shedding and undercover working areas.
Just 15km from the centre of Mount Gambier, the property takes in 140 hectares (345 hectares) and is currently run as a breeding and fattening operation, utilising Murray Grey genetics.
The farm is heading to auction at Commodore on the Park on Friday, October 20 at 11am.
It has frontage to McNamara Park, Mitchell and Siggers roads and is located in Compton, an area known for its productive volcanic rich soil, high stocking capacity and secure 600m annual average rainfall.
A 160 megalitre water licence is attached to the land for taking Irrigation purpose. An improved irrigation bore have already been dug on the property.
Stock water is supplied to all paddocks via three bores equipped with mill and tank, and additionally backed up by two bores equipped with submersibles.
A three-bedroom Mount Gambier Stone home and a two-bedroom dwelling are both located on the property with access via McNamara Park Road.
The property is fenced into 27 paddocks with a central laneway system connecting all paddocks.
Other improvements includes hay and machinery sheds with concrete floors.
Agents say the farm offers the buyer a multitude of agricultural pursuits.
It features terra rosa and grey loam soils combined with the ability of irrigation.
Its location makes the property rare given its size and proximity to amenities that a city provides.
The farm has been designed with ease of management in mind and offers great potential, the agents say.
For more information contact agents from TDC Livestock and Property - Ben Jones on 0400 818525.
