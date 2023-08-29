Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

A dairy has been converted to a beef fattening enterprise in lush Mount Gambier

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A former dairy farm close to Mount Gambier in South Australia is heading to auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.