Animals Australia accused of prioritising media attention over animal welfare

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
Investigations into alleged breaches of the ESCAS system in Oman continue, as the live sheep industry condemns new footage released by Animals Australia. Photo supplied courtesy ALEC.
Live sheep export stakeholders have accused activists of prioritising media attention over animal welfare by providing undercover footage taken in the Middle East to ABC's 7.30 program weeks before handing it over to the federal regulator.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

