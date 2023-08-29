Live sheep export stakeholders have accused activists of prioritising media attention over animal welfare by providing undercover footage taken in the Middle East to ABC's 7.30 program weeks before handing it over to the federal regulator.
New footage showing alleged breaches of the Export Supply Chain Assurance System in Oman was aired by ABC 7.30 on Monday night, showing sheep being sold, handled and slaughtered in violation of regulations, but as of Tuesday morning it still had not been provided to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
The story has been weeks in the making, with the Australian Live Exporters' Council providing a statement to the show on August 8.
The fresh allegations and footage come after the department launched an investigation into previous allegations by Animals Australia in May regarding sheep outside approved supply chains in Oman.
A separate investigation is also underway into a report of non-compliant handling of sheep during discharge in Jordan, lodged by an independent observer.
In the ABC story, Animals Australia investigator Shatha Hamade said the new footage, taken in the lead up and during Eid al-Adha had not been provided to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry yet but would be this week.
Using her command of Arabic, Ms Hamade posed as a buyer while wearing hidden cameras, but told the ABC that extensive evidence had been provided to DAFF of non-compliance prior to Eid al-Adha and that Animals Australia "could not have possibly done anything more" to formally report the issues before going to the media.
Industry representatives have been quick to condemn the sheep handling seen in the footage, but have also raised concerns that the footage was withheld from investigators and instead provided to media despite having been captured in May and June.
Australian Live Exporters' Council CEO Mark Harvey-Sutton said it was disappointing that Animals Australia hadn't passed on the footage.
"We think that animal welfare should be the primary focus and that footage would have been taken at the start of June, we think they should be passing that on to the regulator as quickly as possible," he said.
"I acknowledge that they did say they would, which we welcome, just as much as we welcome, just as much as we are very welcoming of the fact the department's investigating this.
"That's completely appropriate, we support that process completely and we will work with the department to see that one through."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said the footage was very concerning and ALEC very much wanted to understand what had occurred in Oman.
"Ultimately we have a system in place designed to address issues like this... ESCAS is vitally important to allow us to access markets around the world for cattle, sheep and goats," he said.
"The industry must continue to be on a path of continuous improvement, we know that but the only way we can continue to have improvement is by being in those markets, implementing change and making sure we address issues as they arise."
Sheep Producers Australia has issued a statement off the back of the report, acknowledging that the images and footage were "extremely confronting, and the handling of livestock is unacceptable" and reiterating its support for a sustainable and regulated live export trade.
The peak body said the department investigation into the alleged Oman market ESCAS leakages began in May.
"If footage has been withheld from the department and instead provided to media that is of great concern and has potentially increased the risk of ongoing animal welfare issues," the statement said.
"Australian sheep have not been exported into Oman since the leakage was reported and once the investigation is complete there will be an opportunity to make decisions as to the future of exporting into this market."
DAFF has now requested that Animals Australia hand over the new footage, with a spokeswoman described as "unacceptable", so it can be included in the progressing investigation.
"To mitigate the risk of further non-compliance for sheep of Australian origin, the department took regulatory action back in May and June that require exporters to implement stronger control arrangements, extra surveillance and additional reporting," the spokeswoman said.
"The department is also giving consideration to further regulatory action to address risks identified through the investigation.
"This may include strengthening control, traceability and verification requirements.
"It is not appropriate to comment on the specifics of the departments decision making while continues to investigate this matter."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the footage shown was obviously concerning.
"It's important the community can be confident that strong animal welfare assurance systems are in place both within Australia and overseas," he said
"ESCAS is a world-leading animal welfare system that is broadly complied with.
"Australia is the only country, out of over 100 livestock exporting nations, that requires specific animal welfare conditions for exported feeder and slaughter livestock once they arrive in the importing country."
Off the back of the report, the RSPCA has come out once again condemning live sheep export, calling for the trade to be phased out within three years of the passage of legislation.
An independent panel tasked with creating a road map to phase out live sheep exports is due to provide advice to the federal government by the end of September.
During the consultation process the industry has remained firm that ending the live sheep trade would have far-reaching implications for the Australian sheep industry and numerous stakeholders.
The DAFF spokeswoman said the report will have no impact on the progress of the phase out committee's progress.
"Issues with the conditions on ships and the treatment of animals once they arrive in the importing countries are two separate issues," she said.
