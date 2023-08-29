It's been a big year for Case IH's Farmall tractor, notching up 100 years and setting a world record, and now there's a new model on the market.
Launched at the recent AgQuip held in Gunnedah, NSW, the Farmall Subcompact 25SC is the smallest model in the range.
Case IH Australia/New Zealand product manager for mid horsepower and compact tractors Seamus McCarthy said the 25SC would have a good fit in a range of areas from lifestyle and hobby farmers, to local government.
"The introduction of this tractor really is in response to increasing demand for a small utility tractor to fulfill a range of tasks on larger home blocks or hobby farms," he said.
"With its lighter frame and exceptional manoeuvrability, it's ideal for the likes of lawn, turf, garden and small farm maintenance."
Features of the the new Farmall Subcompact models include a 25-litre fuel tank and a 2.4m turning radius.
They are powered by a naturally-aspirated 3-cylinder Tier 4 diesel engine, coupled to a two-range Hydrostatic Transmission with push button cruise control and two pedal direct control for forward and reverse. It comes standard with 4WD, differential lock, Hydrostatic Power steering and wet brakes to ensure it has the key driver comforts associated with larger Case IH tractors.
There are a range of attachments available, including a front-end loader with a 4-in-1 bucket, 60-inch cut mid-mount mower deck, and a rear-mounted backhoe.
Other features include:
"The new Farmall SC is up to a range of tasks across a variety of small farm operations, or for those on larger lifestyle properties where a bit more 'grunt' is sometimes needed to get important jobs done," Mr McCarthy said.
"Under its compact appearance is a real workhorse, suited to a variety of conditions and with an ease of operation that will suit inexperienced, or even first-time tractor operators.
"It's incredibly satisfying that a century on from the introduction of the first Farmall, we continue to enhance the versatility and performance of the range, and address the needs of customers looking for the right tractor for their requirements."
The 25SC is available for delivery in December.
A world record was set by Farmall in Inverell, NSW, in July, with 110 tractors setting a record for the longest parade.
