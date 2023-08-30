Linamar is 15,347 hectares (37,921 acres) of sweet, pebbly grazing country interspersed with loamy undulating downs and areas of heavy carrying black soil country.
Located 47km south of Isisford, 120km south west of Blackall and 160km south east of Longreach, the property is in two freehold titles within the Longreach Regional Council area.
Grasses include Mitchell, Flinders and blue grass, with buffel on the creeks in addition to a substantial body of salines and winter herbages.
The country is timbered with boree, gidyea, and bauhinia, with a small area of mulga and coolabah on creeks and channels.
Linamar is divided into seven main grazing paddocks and four holding paddocks serviced by two laneway systems.
The property is protected by an exclusion fence on the boundary, except for the channel country, which is effectively protected by the neighbour's exclusion fence.
There are cattle yards, sheep yards and a new set of pastoral panel sheep and goat yards, all equipped with drafting and loading facilities.
Linamar features excellent water infrastructure including a new bore put down in January 2021 that supplies 16 tanks and 40 troughs as well as the shearing shed and goat yards.
There is also plentiful water from other bores, dams, and two semi-permanent waterholes in the channels.
The average annual rainfall at Isisford is 446mm (18 inches).
Improvements include a spacious air-conditioned, six bedroom two story homestead set within an established garden.
Other improvements include a four bay garage, two bedroom cottage, six bay machinery shed and workshop, storage shed, hay shed, and an eight stand shearing shed.
Linamar will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on September 29.
Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.