For a former Melbourne-based couple, who has traded life in the city for life on the land, Kubota equipment has proven a strong fit.
John and Jane Archibald run Wonyip Park, a beef property located two and a half hours drive outside of Melbourne in the Murrindindi Valley.
"We started off on a smaller property of 90 acres in the early 2000s," Jane said.
"It was in the same area but was quite hilly and not as user friendly you might say. As our capabilities as farmers grew so did our farm.
"Neither of us were born into farming but over the years we've managed to build and advance our farming operation, building our herd and knowledge base along the way. We now have around 100 commercial breeding cows and a handful of stud animals."
The couple pride themselves on using every opportunity to try something new.
"From fencing off dams and protecting waterways, planting native trees and renovating pastures, we do it all ourselves," John said.
With so much to learn and manage, the pair have turned to Kubota, using the M7 tractor, a M9540 and an L5740.
"A couple of years back we purchased the L5740 (57 horsepower) tractor which is hydrostatic," Jane said.
"Being able to speed up or slow down smoothly without switching gears makes the work easy and having an air-conditioned cab makes the chores much more enjoyable.
"The tractor has a mulching mower attachment on the back, so I use it for mowing the grass but it also works for feeding the cattle which is a whole different process. It's so handy that I can use the same tractor for both especially during hay season when it runs a small square baler, making around 1000 bales each year."
To compliment farm operations, the pair's most recent purchase was a couple of Kubota RTVs.
"We initially purchased an X1140 RTV," Jane said.
"Being a four-seater was attractive as it makes it easy to show our clients, family and friends around the farm. We loved it so much we purchased another X1120 soon after."
The RTVs were a recommendation from Yea Machinery, a family-run business operated by Joshua Kelly.
"Kubota and the team at Yea Machinery makes it possible for us to do everything ourselves, especially as newcomers to farming," Jane said.
While the team at Yea Machinery have been the couple's go to for their smaller machines, the staff at Bertoli Farm Machinery in nearby Shepparton have been their confidants with the bigger machines.
According to the Archibalds, both dealers have been easy to deal with and always approachable, making life on the land a little less daunting.
"Farming is both challenging and rewarding. I'll never get bored because the learning is limitless," John said.
"If it was easy, we wouldn't be drawn to it."
