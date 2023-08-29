An end date to the live sheep trade in this term of government and a national authority to regulate animal welfare standards were top of the demand list from animal rights groups at the national Labor conference in Brisbane during August.
The RSPCA pitch also sought mandatory pain relief for mulesing and a phase-out of battery cages for layer hens.
In the Alliance for Animals room, Labor was urged to create Ministers for Animal Welfare and introduce guiding decision-making principles into animal welfare legislation that recognises animals as sentient beings with intrinsic value.
Opening statements in the AA session were heavy on praise for Labor being the party for animal welfare as they align with AA values.
Beef industry representatives at the conference said both organisations were keen to portray themselves as having the inside running with the Labor party and considered themselves to be in safe territory to drive a policy agenda.
However, Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said if attendance at these sessions was anything to go by, "it was clear delegates were concerned with more pressing issues."
Mr Harvey-Sutton and ALEC chair David Galvin were at the conference to connect with key Labor decision makers.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said there was no willingness from the RSPCA or AA to acknowledge Australian agriculture's contribution to animal welfare and the organisations were very open about their active running down of Australian agriculture's animal welfare reputation internationally through their work to influence the United Kingdom and European Union free trade agreement negotiations.
"Frankly, I found both sessions to be self-indulgent displays filled with self-serving representations of the state of animal welfare in Australia and not reflective of the broader community view about agriculture and live exports," he said.
"Had they had the time or the inclination to attend, I'm sure our friends in the Labor party would have been disappointed in the portrayal of our industry and agriculture more broadly during these sessions. Rest assured we made our views quite clear while at the conference."
AA says decision-makers are plagued by conflicts of interest, and animal use industries have unacceptable influence over governments.
They say the public's views are not being taken seriously and animal welfare science is being ignored.
The AA session also heavily pushed a move towards plant-based proteins and reduced meat consumption.
