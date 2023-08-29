Farm Online
Animal rights groups at Labor conference: key demands

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 29 2023 - 2:30pm
Animal rights lobbying around the world pushes for recognition of animals as sentient beings. Photo by Chuko Cribb on Unsplash.
Animal rights lobbying around the world pushes for recognition of animals as sentient beings. Photo by Chuko Cribb on Unsplash.

An end date to the live sheep trade in this term of government and a national authority to regulate animal welfare standards were top of the demand list from animal rights groups at the national Labor conference in Brisbane during August.

