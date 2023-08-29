An upcoming clearing sale in central NSW is offering a rare opportunity to pick up pristine farm machinery ranging from vintage gear to the latest tractors.
Peter Milling & Company rural sales agent Peter Dwyer is conducting the sale on behalf of vendor Gary Wrigley, whose Meryon property at Warren was sold by expression of interest in June.
"There's not a huge amount of lots, just over 100 lots, but it's all quality machinery, with very little small items in the sale," Mr Dwyer said.
"In my time as an agent, I've never been associated with such a quality line-up of well-presented equipment as what we see in this sale.
"All of the machinery has been extremely well looked after."
Mr Dwyer said equipment in the auction ranged from 1950s Farmall tractors to modern, high horsepower, broadacre tractors.
"There's some major farm machinery available, from 600 horsepower tractors to 60ft wide planters," he said.
Some of the lots on offer include:
Older equipment in the sale includes Massey Ferguson 165 and 35 tractors, and a Farmall Culti-vision A tractor.
The auction is being held on Thursday, September 7, from 10am.
