Wool Industry Medal recipients announced

Four industry stalwarts have been recognised for their contributions to wool sector, receiving the 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal.
Former Australian Wool Testing Authority chair Donald McGauchie, WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall, NSW wool grower and industry advocate Martin Moses and retired wool broker Malcolm Nicholls are the latest recipients of the medal, which recognises people who have made an exceptional and sustained contribution to the Australian wool industry.
The presentations were made by Wool Industries Australia at the Wool Week industry dinner held in Melbourne.
Wool Industries Australia president David Michell said it was timely to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of outstanding people to the iconic Australian industry.
"The industry has faced many difficult times over the past three decades and the contributions that people like our recipients have made has ensured that many in the industry can enjoy and prosper in the future," he said.
Mr Nicholls was recognised for his contribution to wool brokering after a career that has seen him involved in multiple sections of the supply chain.
Mr Nicholls worked with Elders for 30 years, holding roles as branch manager, showfloor manager at the National Wool Selling Centre in Melbourne and district wool manager for Gippsland, Victorica.
He has also been a mentor for three recipients of the NCWSBA Broker of the year award.
Ms Hall was recognised for her work in woolgrower policy advocacy.
Having served as WoolProducers Australia CEO for nine years, Ms Hall has been involved in the development and execution of the National OJD program and also instigated the Trust in Australian Wool program.
She is a Sheep Sustainability Framework board member and was recently appointed as chair for the IWTO Grower Group.
Mr McGauchie has held a variety of senior agriculture industry roles including Chairman of Woolstock, president of the National Farmers Federation and a number of advisory agricultural positions to government.
He Donald joined the board of Australian Wool Testing Authority Limited in 1999 as an independent director and was appointed chairman in 2005, retiring in 2022.
In 2004, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia.
Mr Moses's passion for the industry extends to interests in adopting technology and his brokering advisory business.
He was an inaugural director of Inland Wool Brokers Association and remains a current director today.
He is also a long-time director of the Australian Wool Exchange and a director of Yennora Wool Brokers.
Mr Moses was a founding committee member of the Peter West Blade Scholarship and a founding director of Merino Link.
