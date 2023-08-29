Farm Online
Wool Industry Medal recipients announced

Updated August 30 2023 - 11:52am, first published 6:45am
Donald McGauchie, Jo Hall, Malcolm Nicholls and Marty Moses have been awarded the Wool Industry Medal.
Four industry stalwarts have been recognised for their contributions to wool sector, receiving the 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal.

